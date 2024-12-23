Don’t Let Snow and Inclement Weather Stop You From Training in Winter Months
Keeping up with a training regiment is difficult enough when conditions are pristine. Once the winter months and inclement weather roll around regularly, it is even tougher to find the motivation to head out and get work in.
Snow and ice make it very difficult to navigate outdoors, as different body parts are being used that normally wouldn’t get as much attention during calmer conditions.
Scott Douglas of Runners World has shared some tips and workouts to ensure that your training isn’t thrown off too much once the winter rolls around.
For starters, it is important to understand what changes when running in the snow compared to clear conditions. Snow that is packed hard, “places increased load on the smaller muscles of the feet,” said Daniel Frey, a physical therapist and competitive runner in Portland, Maine, who shared some insight.
“They have to stabilize more through grasping inside the shoe to minimize the risk of slipping. Harder snow also forces the foot to land more out of line each step, similar to trail running.”
With less grip, calf muscles are working harder because your push off isn’t as strong as it normally would be. With stabilizing muscles such as hips, glutes and lower back working overtime, they will tire out quicker than usual. Hip flexors experience the same in snow with your legs being lifted higher than normal.
Because of those issues, Douglas recommends tools that can help dig into the snow and ice, giving you better traction.
“Devices such as Stabilicers, YakTrax, or small screws inserted in the bottom of running shoes can help you get better traction, and thereby lessen the changes to your running form.”
It is impossible to match pacing in wintery conditions, so finding alternatives to match your regular workload is important.
Ben True, the United States road 5K record holder, doesn’t look for warmer conditions during the winter months. He adjusts his plans and focuses more on the effort being exerted than times recorded on the GPS watch.
“I tend to stick to long tempos and fartleks,” True says. “I avoid the fastest types of intervals and strides, as I feel those are the most likely to risk injury with slipping on hidden ice.”
Gearing up properly is also important.
Colder temperatures mean more layers, but there is a science to how much clothing you should be wearing. Too many layers will put you at risk for some heat-related illnesses and tire out quickly. Not enough, and illness could set in.
Nathan Sports and Pearl iZUMi have some excellent gear that can help you remain outside to train even in the coldest of conditions.
A ponytail beanie is available for anyone with long hair that cannot fit underneath a regular cap. It will not only keep your head warm but has reflective graphics that will make sure you are noticed in low-visibility situations.
Versatile hand covers are available that go from glove to mitten instantly. Also reflective, they are good when it gets dark with less sun during the days of winter months.
Outerwear items are available as well, such as Stealth Jacket 2.0, which is wind and water-resistant and has plenty of pockets on the front chest to hold valuables. A unique ventilated back panel allows heat to escape to keep you cool during the most strenuous activities.
The PEARL iZUMi Barrier Convertible Jacket is perfect for unpredictable conditions. It can go from long-sleeved to short-sleeved in an instant, an ideal item for anyone who gets heated up during workouts quickly.