Do's and Don'ts of Winter Hiking to Keep You Coming Back for More
As the colder months approach and the snow gets deeper and more difficult to trek through, it can be easy to throw the towel in and give your hiking boots a long winter nap. Although cozying up next to the fire or in a blanket might be more appealing and easier to manage, that doesn't mean that it can't be done after a beautiful day out in the mountains.
Winter hiking is a great way to keep up your winter spirits and it can help build your stamina and confidence in the hobby. The trick is to make sure that you are well prepared to make it a good experience because if you do it successfully once, you're bound to be back for more.
Before lacing up your boots and strapping on your pack, there are a few tips and tricks to follow to keep you warm and safe through the snow and ice.
PREP
Preparing for your winter excursion takes a few more steps than just figuring out the destination of your hike. Here are a few ways to make sure you are prepared for the cold hiking weather.
Do: Check the weather forecast. Be aware of the current weather conditions and be sure to check the hourly weather report to get an idea of how to prepare accordingly. Weather is a fickle thing, so knowing what you are up against will greatly affect the way you prepare for the trip.
Don't: Rely on your cell phone. Most destinations do not have service, making a cellular device moot. Bring a map or a GPS, but make sure you know how to use one and/or both to keep you from getting lost out in the cold.
Do: Let someone close to you know where you are going, ESPECIALLY if you are planning to hike on your own. The mountains are a dangerous place, more so in the winter due to avalanche risks. So tell a friend or a family member where you are planning to go and when you are planning to come back so they know when to expect you.
GEAR
The right gear can make a world of difference, specifically when it comes to staying warm. Here is what you can do to keep your blood flowing on your outdoor adventure.
Do: Wear layers. Three is the magic number. A base layer that wicks away sweat, an insulation layer to keep you warm and an outer layer to protect you from wind and snow. The idea is to build on or take away layers throughout the hike to keep you from overheating or being too cold. It is important to stay dry on these winter hikes because moisture will make you colder and could cause hypothermia, so even though it might seem like a pain, stopping and taking away or adding a layer could save your life.
Don't: Use cotton as your base layer. Once cotton gets wet, it stays wet making your hike wet and miserably cold. Choose a base layer that is synthetic or wool to keep the sweat away from your body.
Do: Cover other areas of exposed skin. The most frostbite-prone parts of the body are your nose, ears, cheeks, fingers and toes. make sure you bring clothing that is appropriate for such conditions. A hat for your ears, a scarf or neck gaiter for your nose and cheeks, and lightweight fleece gloves for your hands.
For your toes, synthetic or wool socks are best, but make sure they fit comfortably in your shoes. If the shoes are too tight with socks, your feet won't have the room they need to circulate heat. An extra pair of socks could also come in handy if your feet get wet during your hike.
Don't: Wear tight fitted clothing or accessories. Any piece of clothing that is too tight (some gaiters, gloves, socks, wristwatch, etc.) can cut of proper blood circulation and will increase the chances of frostbite. Be sure to make adjustments to your hiking attire to assure the ease of bloodflow.
Do: Bring heating packs or devices for your fingers and toes, especially if you are prone to poor blood circulation.
HYDRATION & NUTRITION
Do: Drink lots of water. Although it might not seem like the most refreshing thing in the winter, drinking water while out in the cold is still important. To keep your water from freezing, you can invest in a watterbottle sleeve, otherwise you might just be able to keep your water in an inside pocket to keep it warmer.
Don't: Bring foods that will freeze easily. Snacks such as nuts, chocolate, and cheese are snacks that will give you the nutrients you need without becoming rock hard in the icy temps. Keep your snacks close to your body to keep them a little warmer as well as for easy access. Figure out what works for you.
Do: Pack warm drinks. Let's be honest, the best part of any winter excursion is the hot tea or hot chocolate breaks. Definitely put that on your list of things to bring to give you something to look forward to when the going gets tough.
Don't: Let your drink tube freeze. If you choose not to bring a waterbottle and opt for a water reservoir instead, take extra precautions to ensure that your water tube stays thawed. To keep your water supply running you can insulate the tubes with foam from a hardware store, or get a reservoirs specifically made to keep from freezing. Sipping often and blowing through the tube when you are done drinking are also useful strategies to keep you hydrated.
Remember, you do not have to tough it out. It is better for you to turn back at any sign of danger than for you to be stuck out in the cold without any help. Be smart and stay safe.