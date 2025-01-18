Adventure On SI

Dozens of Skiers Injured After Ski Lift Suddenly Collapses in Spain

A ski lift collapsed at a popular resort in Spain, causing serious injuries to multiple skiers.

Dozens of skiers recently experienced a frightening accident at a resort in northern Spain.

While riding on a chairlift at Astún, the lift abruptly collapsed and left numerous people in a troubling situation.

BBC reported that at least 30 people were injured in the accident, with 17 of those individuals suffering serious injuries. Following the incident, roughly 80 people were trapped on the lift.

"One of the pulleys that returned the chairlift came loose at around 12:00 at the end of the summit of Canal Roya, causing part of the structure to fall and a failure in the tension of the mechanism, with a strong jolt that destabilized the seats, some of which were left upside down," RTVE wrote on their website.

According to RTVE, five helicopters, several firefighters, 14 ambulances, 24 basic life support teams, five ICU crews, and three advanced life support teams were actively involved in the rescue mission.

The injured skiers have been transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

"The Government Delegation in Aragon has declared the emergency under control and the station has been evacuated," the site explained. "However, the facilities will remain closed to the public."

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain, released a statement regarding the dreadful event:

"Shocked by the news of the accident at the Astún station. I have spoken with President of Aragon to offer him the full support of the Government. All our affection for the injured and their families."

Chairlift accidents at ski resorts are not unheard of.

Last month, a Lake Tahoe resort underwent an investigation after chairs on the lift collided with one another, resulting in the hospitalization of several skiers.

Additionally, a Colorado snowboarder fell 47 feet from a chairlift on Dec. 11 at Keystone Ski Resort after attempting to adjust his bindings.

While many adventure sports accidents result from human error, mechanical failure can also occur, threatening the lives of athletes.

