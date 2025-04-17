Drone Technology Improves Safety in the Khumbu Icefall on Everest
The treacherous Khumbu Icefall has opened on Mount Everest. The highest mountain in the world stands 29,029 feet. Located in the Himalayas on the Nepal-Tibet border, the iconic peak’s names – ‘Sagarmatha’ in Nepali and ‘Chomolungma’ in Tibetan, both translate to ‘Mother of the Universe’.
The Khumbu Icefall, a magnificent icy labyrinth located just above Base Camp on the south side of Everest, presents a formidable obstacle for climbers attempting to reach the summit from the south.
The iconic and massive glacier descends from the Western Cwm, a broad, U-shaped valley above it. Constantly in motion, the Icefall presents one of the most dynamic and dangerous sections of the climb – a frozen river in motion.
Ice seracs, crevasses, and towering ice pinnacles that can reach heights over 200 feet populate its vast landscape. The icefall's ever-shifting nature, which flows an average of four feet per day, makes it particularly perilous.
Drones Assist the Ice Doctors Fixing the Khumbu Icefall Route
Climbers and their Sherpa teams must navigate this treacherous terrain using a series of ladders and ropes fixed in place each climbing season. A group of Sherpas, known as the Ice Doctors, spend the entire spring and fall climbing seasons in the Icefall, assisting climbing teams in navigating the ever-changing terrain.
The Ice Doctors have completed the route through the Khumbu Icefall to Camp 1 (approximately 20,000 feet). This season, the section presented especially difficult conditions due to a lower winter snowpack, which resulted in difficult icy conditions. As reported by ExplorersWeb, this year, the Ice Doctors deployed drones to assist in their efforts and reduce risk.
Raj Bikram Maharjan is the CEO of the Nepal-based company that operates the drones. The company provides drone-assisted mapping, filming services, and cargo lifts. The drones, which can fly up to approximately 6,000 meters, also work to clear garbage off the mountain. Other uses for the drones could include body retrieval. “We are planning on bringing dead bodies down if their families request it,” Maharjan said.
“We use DJI Flycart 30 drones that supply oxygen cylinders, ladders, ropes, and anything the Icefall Doctors may need to fix the Khumbu Icefall. This way, the Sherpas can climb without loads on their backs and focus on finding the best route,” Maharjan said.
“In 2024, we tested drones to supply emergency medical supplies and oxygen,” Maharjan said. “Drones improve safety; they are here to stay. Compared to helicopters, drones are incredibly cost-efficient and fuel-efficient. They are less noisy,” Maharjan said.
In addition to assisting in the Khumbu Icefall, drone technology will benefit the other 8,000-meter peaks, including K2 and the deadly Annapurna. Annapurna has proved especially dangerous between Camp 2 and Camp 3 this year due to the same low winter snowpack—a section that claimed the lives of Gnima Tashi and Rima Sherpa while they were carrying oxygen and were hit by an avalanche.
“If drones had been used, those two lives would have been spared,” Maharjan claims. “We have the technology well tested, and the place where these two people lost their lives was within reach of our drones, which could have done the job instead.”
“We were skeptical when we started doing tests with drones on Everest last year. We expected some protests from local communities that might think their jobs are in danger, but they were happy,” Maharjan recalled. “The Sherpas were looking forward to focusing on climbing the mountain and guiding their clients, instead of just going up and down the most treacherous part, carrying heavy loads and risking their lives with each step.”