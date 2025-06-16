Adventure On SI

Eight Elite Skateboarders Head to WST Street World Cup Rome Finals

The World Skateboarding Tour (WST) Street World Cup in Rome is approaching the end of the competition. Eight men and women have landed a spot in the finals, which take place on Sunday.

Maria Aldrich

Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Sora Shirai (JPN) in the men''s street skateboarding final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at La Concorde 3. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Sora Shirai (JPN) in the men''s street skateboarding final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at La Concorde 3. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

The 2025 World Skateboarding Tour (WST) World Cup has been jam-packed with action from world-class skateboarders who have been turning heads in Italy's famous capital, Rome. Surrounded by deep history, athletes are looking to make history at the acclaimed event.

Results from the WST Street World Cup Rome semifinals poured in for the men and women after 16 semifinalists battled it out in two runs and three tricks with the best run and trick being taken, according to the 2/3/2 Street Format presented on the official WST website.

Of the 16 men and women who competed in the semifinals, only eight of them will be moving forward into the finals. No. 1 skateboarder Sora Shirai, 23, of Japan remains steady in the competition in first place, having posted a 181.16. Taking the lead for the women is rising star Chloe Covell (No. 6) of Australia who posted a 172.37 total after earning a highest run score of 81.31 and a trick score of 91.06.

Eight Men and Women Land Spot in WST Street World Cup Rome Finals

Heading into the finals on Sunday, the Final Eight roster includes:

Men's Finalists

Women's Finalists

Sora Shirai - Japan - 181.16

Chloe Covell - Australia - 172.37

Yuto Horigome - Japan - 179.05

Ibuki Matsumoto - Japan - 166.77

Giovanni Vianna - Brazil - 177.89

Coco Yoshizawa - Japan - 156.82

Ginwoo Onodera - Japan - 176.78

Cui Chenxi - China - 156.72

Toa Sasaki - Japan - 173.93

Momiji Nishiya - Japan - 150.40

Felipe Gustavo - Brazil - 168.40

Yumeka Oda - Japan - 144.19

Ivan Monteiro - Brazil - 167.43

Funa Nakayama - Japan - 144.19

Kairi Netsuke - Japan - 167.07

Daniela Terol - Spain - 143.69

The format for the finals will be slightly different from that of the semifinals. With eight skaters on the board for both men and women, each group will follow the 3/3/2 Format, which includes three runs and three tricks. Once completed, the best run and best trick will be considered for the award. Japan and Brazil are the dominating nations in the finals, but that doesn't mean that Covell, Chenxi, or Terol aren't able to bring home the victory.

Success in the WST World Cup and World Championship competitions can help qualify a skateboarder for the Olympic Games, according to the WST. With the Olympics being the ultimate dream of many athletes, a great deal is at stake. Pressure is on as the men and women head into the final round of this week's WST World Cup Rome event.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News