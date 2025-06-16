Eight Elite Skateboarders Head to WST Street World Cup Rome Finals
The 2025 World Skateboarding Tour (WST) World Cup has been jam-packed with action from world-class skateboarders who have been turning heads in Italy's famous capital, Rome. Surrounded by deep history, athletes are looking to make history at the acclaimed event.
Results from the WST Street World Cup Rome semifinals poured in for the men and women after 16 semifinalists battled it out in two runs and three tricks with the best run and trick being taken, according to the 2/3/2 Street Format presented on the official WST website.
Of the 16 men and women who competed in the semifinals, only eight of them will be moving forward into the finals. No. 1 skateboarder Sora Shirai, 23, of Japan remains steady in the competition in first place, having posted a 181.16. Taking the lead for the women is rising star Chloe Covell (No. 6) of Australia who posted a 172.37 total after earning a highest run score of 81.31 and a trick score of 91.06.
Eight Men and Women Land Spot in WST Street World Cup Rome Finals
Heading into the finals on Sunday, the Final Eight roster includes:
Men's Finalists
Women's Finalists
Sora Shirai - Japan - 181.16
Chloe Covell - Australia - 172.37
Yuto Horigome - Japan - 179.05
Ibuki Matsumoto - Japan - 166.77
Giovanni Vianna - Brazil - 177.89
Coco Yoshizawa - Japan - 156.82
Ginwoo Onodera - Japan - 176.78
Cui Chenxi - China - 156.72
Toa Sasaki - Japan - 173.93
Momiji Nishiya - Japan - 150.40
Felipe Gustavo - Brazil - 168.40
Yumeka Oda - Japan - 144.19
Ivan Monteiro - Brazil - 167.43
Funa Nakayama - Japan - 144.19
Kairi Netsuke - Japan - 167.07
Daniela Terol - Spain - 143.69
The format for the finals will be slightly different from that of the semifinals. With eight skaters on the board for both men and women, each group will follow the 3/3/2 Format, which includes three runs and three tricks. Once completed, the best run and best trick will be considered for the award. Japan and Brazil are the dominating nations in the finals, but that doesn't mean that Covell, Chenxi, or Terol aren't able to bring home the victory.
Success in the WST World Cup and World Championship competitions can help qualify a skateboarder for the Olympic Games, according to the WST. With the Olympics being the ultimate dream of many athletes, a great deal is at stake. Pressure is on as the men and women head into the final round of this week's WST World Cup Rome event.