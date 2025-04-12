Elite Big Wall Climber Featured in New Film - La Rubia
Check out the latest trailer for the aptly titled La Rubia, which will debut at various mountain film festivals around the world starting in April and running into May.
Feeling the grind from many big wall expeditions, professional climber and Association of Canadian Mountain Guides (ACMG) Rock Guide, Bronwyn Hodgins, took a break from the sport. Now, she is making a return, making a shift to sport climbing. This detour results in her continued approach to high-level training and a relentless pursuit to conquer a new project called La Rubia, a 5.14c behemoth in Spain.
Bronwyn is a super inspiring and talented rock climber from Squamish, British Columbia, and was the first Canadian female to free climb El Capitan, in Yosemite, California. She also climbed Freerider (13a) during a 5-day siege. In addition, she is the third woman in the world to free climb the Golden Gate - another legendary route on El Capitan.
Elite Climber Bronwyn Hodgins Amazes on Extreme Rock Routes
With numerous big wall climbing adventures to her credit, famous routes include Baffin Island, where she teamed up with her husband and two friends to take down the face of Mount Asgard and Mount Thor. Impressively, they accessed the routes by packraft, making it a human-powered journey from the Inuit village of Pangnirtung.
The film, La Ruba, will be featured at Mountains on Stage throughout the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe beginning in April 2025. Check the full schedule to see which showings will have Bronwyn Hodgins in attendance.
Producer and director- Bronwyn Hodgins; director of photography and co-director- Julia Cassou; story development and lead editor- Jen Randall; editor- Kaylan Worsnop; and support by Rab, Wild Country and La Sportiva.