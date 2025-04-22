Elite Climber Alex Honnold Clinches "Plumber's Crack" Speed Record
You don't have to be a climber to know of Alex Honnold. In fact, you don't need to know a thing about climbing to know who this legend is. Among the general population, his most recognizable feat came after his documentary "Free Solo" was released, which followed him on his daring journey up El Capitan's Freerider route in Yosemite in 2017.
Honnold, now a family man with two young children and a supportive wife, continues his climbing adventures and shares many of them with the world. Although he hasn't had any other ascent blow-up in the media like Freerider did, he has hit numerous other milestones in recent years.
One of his latest adventures took him to Red Rock, where he scaled the notorious Plumber's Crack, a classic 40-foot route that saw a new speed record in January. Skilled climber Alex Waterhouse set the record of 25.97 seconds—his video of the impressive feat gained popularity as the world watched in awe.
However, Plumber's Crack has a new record holder, which Honnold himself holds. In just 25.08 seconds, the climbing icon scaled the highball boulder, though in a different fashion.
"To be clear, I climbed it a little differently than Alex Waterhouse, who posted a fast time a while back (I liebacked the bottom because it felt too uncivilized to grovel up the inside)," He wrote on social media. "So it's not much of a 'record.'"
Regardless of style, Honnold showed up and secured the fastest ascent, which isn't a shock. Over the years, he has claimed numerous speed records that stunned the climbing community. Although Honnold tends to carry a sense of humility everywhere he goes, climbing Plumber's Crack in 25.08 seconds is not an easy endeavor—gaining the ability to do so with what looks like such ease takes years of training, awareness, and true passion for the sport.