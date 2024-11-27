Elite Climber Kristin Harila Launches the Lama Sherpa Foundation
The World's Highest Mountains
Elite mountaineer Kristin Harila crushes 8,000-meter peaks. Climbing the ‘eight-thousanders’ constitutes the ultimate achievement in mountaineering. Fourteen mountains in the world rise above 8,000-meters (26,247 feet). All 14 of the 8,000-meters reside in the Himalayan and Karakorum mountain ranges in Asia and reach into the rarefied and dangerous strata known as the ‘Death Zone’.
Legendary Italian climber, Reinhold Messner, became the first person to complete scaling all of these prestigious mountains in 1986. His historic feat, chased by ambitious mountaineers ever since, set the high-water mark in mountaineering success. Harila raised that mark with a series of impressive speed records on the eight-thousanders over the past several years.
Kristin Harila and Tenjen "Lama" Sherpa
Harila, 38, a Norwegian-Northern Saami (the indigenous people of northern Norway), climbs fast. After setting a record for the fastest double-header of two eight-thousanders by a woman in 2021on Mt. Everest and Lhotse in under twelve hours, she beat her own record in 2022 on the same climb by several hours.
In 2023 she reached the 'true summits' of all the 8,000-meter peaks over one-year and five days – a world record regardless of gender. On July 27, 2023 she obliterated that record with her guide Tenjen "Lama" Sherpa from Seven Summit Treks by again climbing to each true summit of these iconic peaks in 92 days. Kristin has enjoyed an unprecedented stretch of climbing - reaching heights in mountaineering never seen before. Now Harila is giving back to support the people so instrumental in making these expeditions possible – the Sherpa people.
Harila just announced the launch of the Lama Sherpa Foundation (lamasherpafoundation.com). The Foundation will bring awareness and funding to protect the Sherpas, porters, cooks and support workers who make mountaineering in the beautiful Himalayas possible.
"The foundation is named after my climbing partner and close friend Tenjen “Lama” Sherpa. Tragically, Lama lost his life in an accident while supporting another expedition. Lama was not only passionate about climbing but also deeply committed to improving the lives of this community. His legacy inspired me to create this foundation to address the systemic issues Sherpas and porters face, ensuring their safety, fair wages, and overall well-being,” Harila reflected.
The foundation’s mission includes improving safety and advocating for sustainable economic opportunities for these critical people that support the climbing community. To celebrate the launch of her foundation, Harila will embark on a 1,130km (702-miles) journey to the South Pole under her own power without guides or external support. This will be a journey of reflection, awareness and a new beginning to improve the lives of those that make reaching lofty goals a reality.
Lama Sherpa Foundation – Mission
Establishing absolute requirements that all mountain workers—sherpas, porters, and others—must have safe working conditions, necessary equipment, adequate training, and fair and proper compensation for their labor. All mountain users are obliged to adhere to and uphold these standards.
Contributing to the development and implementation of safety frameworks that enhance overall safety on the mountains. This includes supporting systems and measures that provide better risk assessment, communication, and other tools that foster a safer environment for all.
Mandating that every individual who utilizes the mountains shares a significant responsibility to guarantee the safety, well-being, and fair treatment of those who work on and around the mountains.
Promoting a culture where adherence to common rules and equal responsibility is not just expected but required, ensuring active contributions to the welfare of local workers by all mountain users.
Provide better risk assessment, communication, and other tools that foster a safer environment for all. (From the foundation’s website)
The foundation seeks to support and enhance the lives of thousands of workers that support mountaineers on the highest mountains in the world. Mountaineering presents inherent dangers and great risk.
This group of people deserves proper equipment, training, excellent working conditions, and a fair and rewarding economic living. The foundation represents safety, fair pay, and limitless opportunity for these wonderful people.