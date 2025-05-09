Elite Climber, Tyler Andrews, to Attempt Speed Record on Everest
Tyler Andrews, an endurance athlete, runs fast and climbs fast. In a matter of hours, Tyler will take off from Mt. Everest Base Camp and attempt the round-trip speed record to the summit of the highest mountain in the world (29,029 feet). Andrews will climb alone and without the use of supplemental oxygen.
His friend and longtime training partner, Chris Fisher, will provide support in the Icefall and portions of the descent. Trusted Dawa Stephen Sherpa from Asian Trekking will handle logistics. Such a feat would add to the endurance athlete's impressive accomplishments.
Known for his exceptional trail running, Andrews recently found his stride on high mountains and continued setting speed records. Andrews, 35, owns over 70 Fastest Known Time (“FKT”) endeavors in his epic adventure career. Last year, he broke the FKT on the 8th highest mountain in the world – Manaslu (26,781 feet). He then crushed another Himalayan speed record FKT on the Himalayan peak Ama Dablam (22,349 feet). Andrews also owns the speed records on Kilimanjaro, Mera Peak, Aconcagua, and others.
Andrews recently shared his thoughts on his immense endeavor with Chaski Mountain Collective. “In May of 2025, I will try to set a new world record for the fastest ascent of Mt. Everest without supplemental oxygen,” Andrews began.
Tyler explained his goals. “There are three different records. The first is by French alpinist Marc Batard from 1988, who completed the one-way journey from base camp to the summit without supplemental oxygen in 22 hours, 29 minutes. Kazi Sherpa broke that record by going from base camp to the summit in 20 hours, 24 minutes. Lakpa Gelu Sherpa holds the fastest round-trip at 10 hours and 56 minutes, but he used supplemental oxygen.”
Andrews commented on Mount Everest. “I'm motivated both by the aesthetic beauty of being in the mountains and by competing on the biggest stage. It's been a multi-year progression from smaller peaks to the highest mountains in the Himalaya and Pakistan. Everest, at 29,029 feet, is the obvious culmination.”
Tyler is aware of the crowds and the risks. ”I approach this like a puzzle with my engineer brain. There are pinch points at the Hillary Step, Lhotse Face, and icefall, so I need to figure out how to go through these places when there's no one there.”
“There are two specific risks I focus on: the death zone (above 8,000 meters) and the Khumbu Icefall. In the death zone, there's not enough oxygen for sustained life - if you sit there, you'll eventually die. For the Khumbu Icefall, you're navigating around massive ice blocks that move about one meter per day. For both risks, moving quickly is my best defense.”
Documenting the challenge on Everest. “ I'll have multiple devices: a Garmin Enduro watch (40-hour battery in GPS mode), a backup watch, and a Garmin InReach GPS beacon that sends a ping every 10 minutes for live tracking. I'll also have my phone to take summit photos with metadata. We'll also have people on the mountain who can vouch for me. One benefit of the Everest crowds is more witnesses.”
Tyler Andrews is built for this challenge. “I think the through-line in my life has been finding something I'm really passionate about – almost obsessive – and doing it with others who share that passion. When I really hit my stride in something, it wasn't necessarily because I had some innate talent. It was that I was passionate about it, showed some promise, and genuinely loved the day-to-day process of getting better.”
I wish Tyler every success and a safe journey. I look forward to talking with him when he returns to the safety of Everest Base Camp.