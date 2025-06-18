Elite Kayaker Ottilie Robinson-Shaw Connects with Aspiring Paddlers
At just 23 years old, Ottilie Robinson-Shaw of Great Britain has already built a high-profile resume with no sign of slowing down. The young freestyle kayaker is a six-time World Champion and a dominating force in her sport.
According to her official website, her passion began at a young age and has continued to develop over the years. Today, her primary focus is on the 2025 International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Freestyle World Championships in Plattling, Germany.
The gripping competition began on June 16, with Robinson-Shaw immediately taking the lead in the preliminary round with a stunning score of 4500.00, a combination of her first run score of 2380.00 and her second run amounting to 2120.00. Far behind Robinson-Shaw was Tamsyn McConchie in second (1964.66), which allowed Great Britain to be a dominating presence.
Robinson-Shaw Shares Advice for Aspiring Freestyle Hayakers
"I always feel a bit nervous in the prelims, and I never sleep very well the night before, but I do it, and I think it wasn't too bad. I have to paddle like I normally do," she explained, per the ICF. "I have worked hard for almost a decade now, and I think it just makes competing easier as you can fall back on your skills. I was definitely not at my full potential in squirt boating, but I am very proud of my rides and just showing up and laying down some big scores."
With paddling continuing to grow in popularity, there are undoubtedly young kayakers who aspire to one day participate in world-class competitions as Robinson-Shaw does. With a clear understanding of what it takes to succeed at the elite level, she shared valuable pieces of advice following her performance.
"I think if you want to try squirt boating, you just need to chat to the squirt boaters to get in the boat, try to get your own boat, and just keep practicing," she told the ICF in a one-on-one interview. "It's a hard sport, and it takes years and years and years to get good at it. It's like riding a bike and you never lose it — it's a lot of fun."
The remaining events in Plattling will conclude on June 21 and can be live-streamed or viewed on demand on the official Planet Canoe YouTube channel (subscription required). Competition is rapidly progressing in the beloved German town, with athletes hungry for victory.