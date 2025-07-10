Elite Motorcycle Racer Sweeps MotoAmerica's Premier Women's Racing Series
The Royal Einfield Build.Train.Race program spotlights and empowers women in motorcycle racing. In the series, women must take a stock Continental GT 650 and transform it into a fully prepared race machine. Every rider has a seasoned mentor who guides them through the process, culminating in a very unique signature division at select MotoAmerica race weekends.
Royal Enfield North America launched the series in 2020. The program began as a grassroots flat-track initiative that quickly evolved into a full road racing flat-track series, eventually partnering with MotoAmerica. Build.Train.Race highlights the technical prowess, internal competitive drive, and spirit of women's racing. It's not just a series, it's a celebration of process.
Round at The Ridge: A Weekend to Remember
At The Ridge Motorsports Park (June 27–29, 2025), Build.Train.Race ran three road-race main events, along with other MotoAmerica scheduled races. This weekend was a dominant one for Kira Knebel, as she took top honors at every BTR podium over the weekend.
Build·Train·Race: Women's Moto Racing on Track
During Race 1 (Saturday), Kira Knebel dominated, finishing a full ~7.5 seconds ahead of P2 rider Shea MacGregor, with Miranda Cain narrowly third by only +0.071 seconds. Miranda Cain grabbed the pole during Friday's qualifying round.
As the race started, Cain held firm in P1 for a majority of the opening, but the constant pressure from Kira Knebel proved too much. Knebel overtook Cain near the middle of the race and quickly surged into the lead, putting space between her and Cain.
The majority of the grid remained tight throughout the race, as several bold passing maneuvers took place. The battles were fierce, but no one could seem to catch Knebel.
Race 2: A Strong Showing
Here are Sunday's Race 2 highlights from Build·Train·Race at The Ridge, which continued a weekend of dominance by Kira Knebel. She quickly took the lead early in the race and didn't look back. Camille Conrad stayed on Knebel's heels for the majority of the race, but was unable to capitalize on any moment, finishing P2.
Shea MacGregor wrapped up P3, showing some of that practice form to grab the final podium spot. Lucy Blondel finished in P4, while Bryanna Everitt grabbed P5, rounding out the top five spots in Race 2. Check out Race 2 below:
Race 3: Grabbing the Hat Trick
Race 3 on Sunday started tight, but once again, it was Kira Knebel who took P1, as Miranda Cain bounced back from a Race 2 crash, grabbed P2, and Shea MacGregor, with a strong podium showing throughout the weekend, took P3.
The competition was fierce throughout this race, as all three podium finishers formed up and took turns attacking the P1. The front three were in a strong battle for the top spot, but once again, it was Knebel who made a move in Turn 10, grabbing the lead and creating a huge gap.
Cain demonstrated aggression by advancing from P4 to P2 at the start. She would lead for a bit during Lap 3, passing Knebel, but Kira took the P1 back shortly after. Cain would finish the race relatively untouched once gaining P2, due to some fantastically flawless laps, giving no other rider any space to gain ground from behind.
Camille Conrad and Lucy Blondel fought hard to attack P3 in the last few laps, but Shea MacGregor stayed the course and held P3.
The weekend belonged to Kira Knebel, who swept the entire weekend's races after a significant crash during qualifying. Her speed and comfort on the bike showed, as she effortlessly and consistently took the lead in every race at The Ridge. Shea MacGregor also had a strong weekend, grabbing three podiums on the weekend.