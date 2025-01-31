Elite Mountaineer and Actor Smashes Speed Record on Aconcagua
Fastest Known Time (“FKT”)
Fastest Known Time (“FKT”) represents the fastest known time for endeavors not typically associated with a timed race, such as a marathon. Rather, FKTs are reported by the participants themselves in events including ultra trail running, cycling and mountaineering.
With the advent of GPS watches and locator beacons, tracking movement in remote places became achievable. Chasing FKTs now represents a cultural movement – all tracked and chronicled on the website www.fastestknwontime.com. The co-founders, Pete Bakwin and Buzz Burrell came up with the name in 2000 and sold the site to Outside Inc. in 2022.
According to FastestKnownTime.com, the following three categories, or styles, exist: Unsupported: Athletes must carry their supplies except for water from naturally occurring sources.
Self-supported: Athletes are allowed any support that is equally available to all people. For example, sleeping at a hotel is allowed, but sleeping at a friend's house is not.
Supported: Athletes are allowed support of any kind except physical assistance in moving.
FKT on Aconcagua
A FKT was recently shattered by Lenka Polackova of Slovakia when climbing Aconcagua in South America. Aconcagua, the highest mountain in the world outside of Asia, rises to 22,841 feet (6,961 meters). As the highest peak on the continent of South America, Aconcagua belongs to the renowned Seven Summits group - the highest peak on each of the seven continents.
Angela Benavides reported for an Article in ExporersWeb that Polackova first summited Aconcagua with her husband Jan Polacek on January 22nd this year. This climb prepared her to go after the FKT just three days later. She officially began the record climb at Base Camp (Plaza de Mula, 14,272 feet), reached the summit (22,840 feet), and returned to Base Camp in 8-hours, 17-minutes and 34-seconds – all recorded on her Suunto watch. The climb was supported.
Her other accomplishments include becoming the first Slovak woman, and the 10th woman overall, to climb Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen. Polackova specializes in trail and mountain long-distance runs around the world as a television host and actor.
Aconcagua
Located in the Andes mountain range of Argentina and near the border with Chile, Aconcagua receives environmental protection as part of the Aconcagua Provincial Park - a protected area known for its stunning alpine scenery. Climbing Aconcagua presents many difficulties including the dangers of high altitude, unwelcoming rock, challenging glacier travel, and scree. The mixture of loose rock and uneven ice presents a one-step and two-steps back presents a frustrating ascent.
The first person known to reach Aconcagua’s summit, Matthias Zurbriggen of Switzerland, attained the feat in 1897. In 1934, a Polish expedition successfully tackled a more perilous route on the northeastern side of Aconcagua, up a massive glacier that stretches nearly 2,000 vertical feet toward the summit - The Polish Glacier.
Climbing Routes: Beyond the difficult Polish Glacier, Aconcagua offers multiple climbing routes, but the Normal Route, also known as the Northwest Route, remains the most popular. It begins at the Horcones Valley and takes climbers through base camps including Confluencia and Plaza de Mulas. The ascent includes acclimatization at higher camps including Nido de Cóndores and Camp Colera before the final push to the summit.
Climate and Altitude: Aconcagua experiences a wide range of weather conditions, from scorching heat in the lower elevations to extreme cold, high winds, and snow at higher altitudes. Unpredictable weather changes rapidly, posing challenges.The high altitude can lead to altitude sickness, making proper acclimatization essential
Aconcagua, situated in a protected national park, adheres to the Leave No Trace doctrine, which requires visitors to pack out all waste, and respect the fragile ecosystem.