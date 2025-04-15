Elite Mountaineer, Filmmaker, and Artist Renan Ozturk Launches New Ventures
The spring climbing season has begun in the iconic Himalayas, when mountaineers flock to the roof of the world and the earth's highest mountains. In recent years, we have witnessed growing crowds and congestion on these 8,000-meter peaks, especially on Mount Everest. The highest mountain in the world stands at 29,029 feet. The mountain's summit remained elusive until 1953, when Sir Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa from Nepal, successfully reached the summit.
Alpinists have sought shortcuts through technology and transport to reduce the time required to climb such mountains. They have developed methods to minimize the acclimatization process and the rigors of transporting gear up rugged terrain to tag the top of Everest and return as quickly as possible.
Renowned Filmmaker and Mountaineer Renan Ozturk Pursues New Projects
On the contrary, elite North Face Mountaineer, commercial and documentary filmmaker, Sony and National Geographic photojournalist, and artist Renan Ozturk still finds and celebrates the beauty and connection of being in the mountains. He recently said he still believes “in endless beauty, even in the most congested places.” In 2013, Renan's unique blend of pioneering first ascents and visual storytelling earned him the title National Geographic Adventurer of the Year.
Renan has embarked on two new ventures—a collaboration with Revo to develop the new Revo x Reo Collection and a new documentary film on Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay's first ascent of Mount Everest in 1953. This documentary will be shot on location in Nepal and focus on the historic ascent from Norgay's perspective, the beauty and resilience of the Sherpas, and the people and culture of the region. Both projects have captivated Renan's spirit and will prove great successes.
The Evolution of Eyewear - The Revo x Reo Collection
Renan Ozturk demands exceptional eyewear when climbing perilous glaciers, exploring beautiful photoshoots, and developing complex cinematography. Over the past fifteen years, Ozturk has relied on Revo, the global leader in high-performance polarized eyewear, for eye protection and visual clarity. The new Revo x Reo Collection, a collaboration between Renan and Revo, represents an evolution of their long relationship.
Renan has favored the Revo Traverse style sunglass for over a decade, engineered for extreme outdoor conditions. Together, they have co-created the next generation - a duo of limited-edition glacier glasses featuring crystal glass lenses designed to meet the demands of the most challenging environments. The Moab style features a striking bronze frame with a glass Smoky Green lens inspired by Utah’s Moab desert.
The Himalaya style showcases a white frame with brown leather side shields and a glass H2O Heritage Blue lens. Crafted for the rigors of snow and snow at high-altitude, the Himalaya provides the required glare reduction and 360˚ protection for the most demanding mountain environments.
“Renan’s partnership represents the perfect fusion of art and technology,” said Cliff Robinson, CEO of Revo. “His lifelong passion for adventure and visual excellence aligns seamlessly with our mission to create eyewear that delivers the ultimate in performance and style. The Reo Collection is a bold step forward, blending our signature glacier glass technology with Renan’s unique insights from the field.”
Documentary Film Meru
Renan was the cinematographer and participant in MERU, an epic documentary featuring himself, Jimmy Chin, and Conrad Ankerr. Meru is a 2015 documentary film co-directed by Jimmy Chin and his wife, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. The awe-inspiring film examines the 2011 first ascent of a new route up a 4,000-foot wall known as the Shark's Fin, located on the northeast side of Meru Peak in the Indian Himalayas.
This ascent was preceded by a failed attempt in 2008 by the same climbing team of Conrad Anker, Jimmy Chin and Renan Ozturk – all featured in Meru. The film, which covers both the 2008 and 2011expeditions, is awesome – displaying complex and elite climbing skills, creativity, and perseverance. The film took home the 2015 Audience Choice Award at Sundance.