Elite Mountaineer Kristin Harila Abandons Trek to the South Pole
Ski Trek to The South Pole Suspended
Elite mountaineer and cross-country skier Kristin Harila suspended her solo and unsupported ski trekking expedition in Antarctica. The plan to trek approximately 700-miles from Hercules Inlet to the South Pole came to an end after 20-days due to ongoing back pain sustained in an injury early in the expedition.
Harila reported on her website, “Choosing to end the expedition after 20 days was a very difficult decision. Part of me wants to continue this adventure. The other part of me is trying to listen to the advice of doctors and think long-term.” Prior to abandoning the Antarctic trek, Harila averaged approximately 28-miles per day.
Elite Mountaineer Kristin Harila
Harila, 38, a Norwegian-Northern Saami (the indigenous people of northern Norway), climbs fast. After setting a record for the fastest double-header of two 8,000-meter peaks by woman in 2021 by climbing Mt. Everest and Lhotse in under twelve hours, she beat her own record in 2022 on the same climb by several hours.
In 2023 she reached the true summits of all the 8,000-meter peaks over one-year and five days – a world record regardless of gender. On July 27, 2023 she obliterated that record with her guide Tenjen Sherpa from Seven Summit Treks by once again climbing to each true summit of these iconic peaks in 92 days.
On Record Pace
Kristin had been moving at an impressive speed toward the South Pole, and likely would have attained a new women’s speed record on the route. The record, set by Preet Chandi in 2023, stands at 31-days, 13-hours, and 19-minutes.
According to Andrew Marshall in an Article for ExplorersWeb Harila’s pace of approximately 28-miles per day over time on the ice was faster than Chandi’s 22.4-mile daily average. Unfortunately, the effort has ended, and Kristin will get healthy and search for her next challenge.
Her attitude remained positive as she threw her support to other impressive trekkers attempting the same expedition. “The silver lining is that I can cheer for all the other Norwegians, especially the incredibly strong women trekking solo to the South Pole this season,” Harila wrote. “I’m crossing my fingers for Hege Victoria and for Karen [Kylleso], who is only 22 years old and doing an amazing job.”
While both Victoria and Kylleso are also trekking solo and unsupported, only Victoria has stated her ambition to break Chandi’s speed record on the route. Victoria’s progress, and speed, has not been widely shared, so we will report when she arrives at the South Pole.
Harila also gave a shoutout to Norwegian skier Arene-Kristian. His pace on the same trek could break the men’s speed record of 22-days, 6-hours, and 8-minutes set by Frenchman Vincent Colliard last season. “I’m also very impressed by Arene-Kristian.”
Elite Mountaineer Kristin Harila’s Foundation
Beyond extreme adventure, Kristin also searches for ways to give back. Her trek to the South Pole presented an opportunity to celebrate the launch of the Lama Sherpa Foundation.
The Foundation will raise awareness and funding to protect the Sherpas, porters, cooks and support workers who make mountaineering in the beautiful Himalayas possible.
“The foundation is named after my climbing partner and close friend Tenjen “Lama” Sherpa. Tragically, Lama lost his life in an accident while supporting another expedition. Lama was not only passionate about climbing but also deeply committed to improving the lives of this community. His legacy inspired me to create this foundation to address the systemic issues Sherpas and porters face, ensuring their safety, fair wages, and overall well-being,” Harila reflected.
The foundation’s mission includes improving safety for these skilled workers and advocating for sustainable economic opportunities for these people that support the climbing community. (Related Article)