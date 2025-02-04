Elite Mountaineering Company Enjoys Success on Seven Summit Mt. Vinson
Mount Vinson, Antarctica
Climbers enjoy great success on Mount Vinson this season. The Antarctic summer runs from November through March, when the sun shines 24-hours per day and temperatures hover around 12°F to 30°F (to -1°C ) – ideal conditions to climb Mount Vinson. Mt. Vinson, the highest peak on the continent of Antarctica, stands 16,050 ft. This distinction makes Mt. Vinson a member of the Seven Summits – the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.
The iconic mountain rises from the Sentinel Range of the Ellsworth Mountains, near the Ronne Ice Shelf. Mt. Vinson and five other nearby mountains, collectively called Vinson Massif, sit 700 nautical miles from the South Pole. In January 1967, a climbing team led by Nicholas Clinch from the American Antarctic Mountaineering Expedition summited Mt. Vinson for the first time.
Since then, mountaineers from around the world have descended to the frigid ice of Antarctica to scale Mt. Vinson, and notch one of the Seven Summits. Several notable and elite mountain-guiding companies, including Madison Mountaineering, found great success during this year’s climbing season.
Madison Mountaineering President, Founder, and Expedition Leader, Garrett Madison, led three teams on Vinson this season and enjoyed 100% success – quite an accomplishment. Garrett expressed excitement over the success of his successful teams.
"We’re excited to share that the Madison Mountaineering Mount Vinson expedition team has safely and successfully climbed to the highest point in Antarctica, and descended all the way back down to their base camp in the same day! A strong team that brought the excitement all expedition, the team is now enjoying the comforts of their base camp and celebrating their achievement of climbing one of the famed seven summits!” A final Vinson dispatch from Garrett follows.
“Hello! This is Garrett calling in for the Madison Mountaineering Mount Vinson (4892m/16,050ft) expedition. This is our last trip of the season and we all summited yesterday! We had a beautiful summit day, perfect weather, and just wonderful route conditions all around. We climbed about six hours from high camp up to the summit, spent a good 45 minutes up there celebrating, enjoying the views, and then came all the way back down to high camp (3536m/11,600ft), and kept going! We packed up our camp and went all the way down to base camp (2140m/7,020ft)! All is well here – 100% success for this expedition and all three of our Vinson expeditions this season! So, big congrats to all of our climbers on all of our teams.”
Garrett Madison - Madison Mountaineering
Madison Mountaineering, an elite mountain guide service led by founder Garrett Madison, guides throughout the world. Garrett and his well-trained team of experienced guides specialize in leading expeditions to the world’s most formidable and iconic peaks, including Mt. Everest, K2, unclimbed peaks in the Himalayas, and each of the 'Seven Summits'.
Garrett Madison, one of America’s premier high-altitude guides and expedition leaders, began guiding professionally in 1999 on Mt. Rainier and has reached the top of Mt. Everest 14 times. As Expedition Leader, he has personally led 80+ climbers to the summit of Mt. Everest since 2009, more than any other guide.
In 2011, Garrett led the first expedition in history where climbers succeeded in the 'Everest-Lhotse' combination, reaching the summit of two 8000-meter peaks back-to-back in less than 24 hours. Madison, the only climber in the world with five 8,000-meter peak ‘double-headers’, holds the record for guiding climbers (12) in reaching the summits of two 8000-meter peaks within 24 hours.
In 2014, Garrett led the first successfully 'guided' ascent of K2, and repeated successful guided summits in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024. As an Emmy award-winning producer, Garrett regularly consults on Everest and other film productions.