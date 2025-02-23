Elite Mountaineers Establish Extreme new Route near Mont Blanc
Mont Blanc
Iconic and historic Mont Blanc dominates the Alps near Chamonix. Mont Blanc, whose name translates to "White Mountain," straddles the French Italian border. The mountain, renowned for its signature shape and beauty, challenging climbs, and significant role in the history of mountaineering, stands 15,774 feet - the highest peak in the Alps and Western Europe.
Known as the birthplace of modern alpinism, the peak draws climbers from around the world to test their climbing skills. The mountain, covered in snow and ice year-round, features ominous glaciers including the iconic Mer de Glace, which highlight its spectacular and daunting features.
While Mont Blanc offers a legitimate and challenging mountaineering experience, other, less popular peaks, surround Chamonix in the Alps. Elite mountaineers Leo Billon and Amaury Fouillade recently climbed such a peak and discovered a new route on the Pointe Raphaël Borgis, 12,083 feet (3,683m), in the Mont Blanc area above the village of Argentière.
Les Barbares
Angela Benavides points out in an Article for ExplorersWeb that Pointe Raphaël Borgis resides off the beaten track and presents a rare treasure for elite climbers looking for small crowds and bigger alpine challenges in the Alps.
The climbers, both members of the French Military High Mountain Group (“GMHM”) based in Chamonix, spent two nights on portaledges in early February while working a 500m line up the north face. In all, they climbed 16 extremely technical and difficult pitches – the most beautiful pitches Billon had ever climbed.
Alpinists Stephane Benoist and Patrick Pessi set the first line on the same side of the peak when they opened Les Barbares in 2003. Billon and Fouillarde’s recent climb celebrated these pioneering mountaineers, and accomplished Billon’s goal after he climbed Les Barbares in 2016. To honor Benoist and Pessi, Billon and Fouillarde named their line Les Barbares 2.
Mont Blanc - Climbing Routes and History
The most common route to the summit, the Goûter Route, also known as the "Voie des Cristalliers," starts from the town of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains and involves taking the Tramway du Mont Blanc to the Nid d'Aigle (Eagle's Nest) at 2,372 meters. From there, climbers ascend to the Tête Rousse Hut (3,167 meters) and then to the Goûter Hut (3,835 meters). Climbers begin the final push to the summit early in the morning to navigate the challenging Bosses Ridge.
The Trois Monts Route, another popular route for mountaineers, begins at the Aiguille du Midi and traverses Mont Blanc du Tacul and Mont Maudit before reaching the summit of Mont Blanc. The technical route requires climbers to be proficient in ice climbing, glacier crossing, and crevasse navigation.
Mont Blanc is part of the Graian Alps, a subrange of the Western Alps. It is located between the Aosta Valley in Italy and the Haute-Savoie department in France. This mountain massif, surrounded by historic towns including Chamonix in France and Courmayeur in Italy, serve as popular bases for mountaineers and tourists.
The Mont Blanc Massif includes several other prominent peaks, including Mont Maudit, Mont Blanc du Tacul, and Aiguille du Midi. The region, characterized by its rugged terrain and vast glaciers and known as the birthplace of modern alpine mountaineering, was first climbed on August 8, 1786, by Jacques Balmat and Michel-Gabriel Paccard. This historic climb set the tone for future expeditions, and established Mont Blanc as an iconic destination for mountaineers.
Chamonix, often referred to as the "Capital of Alpinism," is vibrant, and offers a broad range of activities, from skiing and snowboarding in the winter, to hiking, cycling and paragliding in the summer. The Aiguille du Midi cable car, one of the highest in the world, provides access to everyone to enjoy stunning views of Mont Blanc and the Alps.