Elite Pro Kayaker Tackles Big Wall Climbing on Baffin Island
Erin Boomer, an elite and accomplished whitewater kayaker, rips rivers in Salida, Colorado, and Salmon, Idaho. He has become a celebrity among the country's river rats. Erik has earned his credentials as one of the most renowned whitewater kayakers in North America, having navigated his kayak through some of the most challenging water in the world.
Erik has over 40 descents on the burliest water, from South America to British Columbia, with standout waterfall drops like the 110-foot Chutes à Magnan in Quebec and the legendary 100-foot Cascade Falls on the Iskut River, located in a remote region of British Columbia.
Erik also travels great distances, having joined one of the great adventurers of all time, Jon Turk, on the epic 1,485-mile circumnavigation of Ellesmere Island, which many consider one of the last major polar expeditions to be undertaken. This incredibly remote adventure took over 100 days to complete, traversing treacherous ice conditions on foot, skis, and by kayak, while dealing with polar bears and risking being crushed due to shifting ice on one of the major crossings.
Erik has been honing his climbing skills while spending time on Baffin Island. While exploring Baffin Island, one remains in constant awe of the massive, rocky peaks that shoot up through the ice. The spires are epic and inspire those who dare to climb them.
Erik began climbing the rocky peaks with his superstar polar explorer partner, Sarah McNair-Landry, and other climbing partners on Baffin Island. The region has gained recognition as a climbing destination over the years. He just completed the first ascent on a 3200-foot wall with climbing partner Ky Hart on a new route called “Sikunga Express” with a climbing grade of W13 M7 5.10 A3+.