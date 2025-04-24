Elite Runner Eliud Kipchoge Chasing 5th London Marathon Victory
The 2025 London Marathon is just around the corner, and will kick off on April 27. With well over 50,000 athletes competing, there will be plenty of excitement and energy. Among the top athletes will be a veteran runner and former champion Eliud Kipchoge.
Holding four victories at the long-standing marathon from 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019, Kipchoge is entering the race carrying immense weight on his shoulders as he attempts to defend his title.
"It will be special to be in London this year, 2025. The reason is that I try to beat everyone who will be participating in the London Marathon," he said on social media. "Winning four times at the London Marathon makes me proud. It makes me more energetic, gives me more motivation to wake up every day, push on, and go back again to London."
Champion Eliud Kipchoge Prepares for London Marathon
"My preparation feels good and looks good. I'm in the right direction. My body is responding well to the training," he continued.
One of Kipchoge's historic rivals, Kenenisa Bekele, has announced his withdrawal, putting Kipchoge one step closer to success. Unfortunately for Bekele, an injury has taken over and will require healing time. Last year, he finished in second place with a time of 2:04:15, just behind Alex Munyao of Kenya, who clocked a 2:04:01.
While this is disappointing news for Bekele, Kipchoge appears to be in the right place in terms of physical and mental preparation. Currently, the men's course record. The London Marathon record is 2:01:25, which was set in 2023 by Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum. Whether or not this record will be touched this year is uncertain, but if all goes well, Kipchoge could come out on top, possibly snagging a record along the way.