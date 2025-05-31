Elite Runner Kilian Jornet Announces Search for Western States 100 Pacer
Spanish ski mountaineer and ultra runner Kilian Jornet is on the move again, following so many astonishing records. Jornet holds the fastest known time speed record for the ascent and descent of the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc, and owns the 24-hour uphill skiing record of 78,274 feet. Most recently, Killian set the world record for climbing all 82 4,000-meter peaks in the Alps in 19 days. Now, the 37-year-old elite athlete from Spain is preparing for his next challenge—the 2025 Western States 100.
According to the official Western States Endurance Run website, the historical challenge dates back to 1977, when the first official race was held, featuring 14 men from four states. The rigorous race has grown in popularity, although the field is limited to 369 competitors each year. The iconic race begins in Olympic Valley, California, and runs approximately 100 miles to Auburn, California.
The race employs a lottery system to select participants and requires that runners participate in a qualifying race within a specified period to be eligible for the lottery. Kilian Jornet made a grand announcement on social media seeking a pacer to join him for the famed race, which will be held on June 28. In his video, he mentions two requirements: his pacer must be fit and up for the challenge.
Kilian Jornet Searches for Pacer To Join Him in the Western States 100
"Job Ad: Pacer for @kilianjornet at Western States 100. Yes, seriously," NNormal wrote on Instagram. "Next month, Kilian returns to the Western States 100, one of the most prestigious ultramarathons on Earth. Keep him company, keep him on course, and try to keep up." Kilian first ran the Western States 100 in 2010, where he placed third, and returned in 2011 to win the prestigious event.
The chosen applicant will be expected to perform for approximately 20 miles at high altitude and serve as a calming presence on the trail. While joining Jornet at the race is a prize in itself, the pacer will also receive a complete NNormal kit and trail shoes, along with a two-night stay. NNormal is Kilian's brand, which promotes durability and sustainability.
Applications to join Jornet on this once-in-a-lifetime journey must be submitted by June 12. Hundreds of applications have already been submitted, but only one fortunate athlete will have the chance to run alongside the legendary Jornet.