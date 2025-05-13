Elite Runner Smashes World Record after Running 603 Miles in Six Days
In 2024, American runner Camille Herron set a remarkable women's six-day record of 560.33 miles. While undoubtedly impressive and merely impossible to most people, it wasn't a match for 38-year-old Megan Eckert, who recently shattered Herron's record.
Eckert, a teacher from New Mexico, beat the previous record by over 40 miles—this was not a close finish. As one can imagine, pumping out this many miles in six days leaves little time to sleep or eat. The hustle was endless, but her effort certainly paid off. Completing 858 laps around a 0.7-mile loop, which amassed 603.156 miles, Eckert claimed the new women's six-day world record in France on May 4.
"It's just starting to sink in, I think. The feelings and words haven't come yet, but it's unbelievable," said Eckert, per Brian Metzler of Runner's World. "I'm back to normal life and a normal schedule, but the body's not ready yet. I'm still awake and starving at 3:30 in the morning, then wanting to crash to sleep at 6:00 p.m. every night. I am not running again yet. I am doing short hikes and hopefully will be able to get out for a run this week."
"I had an idea of where I wanted to be because I wanted to reach 600 miles. I knew if I wanted to hit these paces and I slept this much, that should get me to 600 if I don't take extra breaks or if my pace doesn't slip," she continued, as reported by Metzler.
Considering the mileage she clocked, it's unsurprising that she is taking some time off to allow her body to recover. According to Metzler, while Eckert is pending ratification, she has passed all necessary tests to qualify for the title. Eckert's record represents the mark that runners chase down the road. For now, Eckert is left to recover and hopefully put back on her running shoes to hunt down her next primary goal.