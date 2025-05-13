Adventure On SI

Elite Runner Smashes World Record after Running 603 Miles in Six Days

Teacher Megan Eckert made history after smashing the six-day world record, having run 603 miles to beat the prior record by over 40 miles.

Maria Aldrich

Running
Running / Sporlab - Unsplash

In 2024, American runner Camille Herron set a remarkable women's six-day record of 560.33 miles. While undoubtedly impressive and merely impossible to most people, it wasn't a match for 38-year-old Megan Eckert, who recently shattered Herron's record.

Eckert, a teacher from New Mexico, beat the previous record by over 40 miles—this was not a close finish. As one can imagine, pumping out this many miles in six days leaves little time to sleep or eat. The hustle was endless, but her effort certainly paid off. Completing 858 laps around a 0.7-mile loop, which amassed 603.156 miles, Eckert claimed the new women's six-day world record in France on May 4.

"It's just starting to sink in, I think. The feelings and words haven't come yet, but it's unbelievable," said Eckert, per Brian Metzler of Runner's World. "I'm back to normal life and a normal schedule, but the body's not ready yet. I'm still awake and starving at 3:30 in the morning, then wanting to crash to sleep at 6:00 p.m. every night. I am not running again yet. I am doing short hikes and hopefully will be able to get out for a run this week."

Teacher Negan Eckert Smashes World Record in Astonishing Feat

"I had an idea of where I wanted to be because I wanted to reach 600 miles. I knew if I wanted to hit these paces and I slept this much, that should get me to 600 if I don't take extra breaks or if my pace doesn't slip," she continued, as reported by Metzler.

Considering the mileage she clocked, it's unsurprising that she is taking some time off to allow her body to recover. According to Metzler, while Eckert is pending ratification, she has passed all necessary tests to qualify for the title. Eckert's record represents the mark that runners chase down the road. For now, Eckert is left to recover and hopefully put back on her running shoes to hunt down her next primary goal.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News