Elite Siblings Named to 2025 U.S. Ski Jumping Team for FIS Nordic Event
2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships
The 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships are rapidly approaching with events kicking off on Feb. 27 in Trondheim, Norway. Competing on the U.S. Ski Jumping Team are 10 extraordinary athletes who are gearing up for this long-awaited contest.
Siblings Prevail
The women's team includes: Annika Belshaw, Samantha Macuga, Josie Johnson, Paige Jones and Sandra Sproch. The men's team includes: Erik Belshaw, Kevin Bickner, Jason Colby, Tate Frantz and Casey Larson. Among the roster, the name "Belshaw" stands out twice, representing a pair of siblings who will be competing on the team.
Hailing from Steamboat Springs, CO, Annika Belshaw has been performing at the top of her game. According to U.S. Ski and Snowboard, she took home a 14th-place finish at the Lake Placid World Cup, hitting a major milestone in her career. Additionally, she has been cranking out personal-bests, ultimately furthering her list of accolades.
She began her skiing journey at age three and has continued pushing her limits in the sport. Evidently, skiing is in her family's blood as her younger brother, Erik Belshaw, is a competitor on the men's team.
Alongside his older sister, Erik will be making a return for another world championships event. He is a four-time member of the Junior World Championships Team and has continued to hone in on his skills over the years. In 2024, Belshaw won silver at the FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships in the Individual HS102 event. Both athletes have soared in their sport, stepping up their performances at each competition.
"The team has been building all season and we're heading into the World Championships following an already highly successful year, with multiple athletes achieving career-best performances," explained U.S. Ski and Snowboard's Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined Sport Director, Anders Johnson. "The hard work is paying off at the perfect time, and the momentum within this group is undeniable."