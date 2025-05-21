Elite Skydiving Coach and Therapist Supports Extreme Sports Athletes
Skydiving unequivocally send shivers down the spines of many, yet most tandem jumpers are seen flashing boundless smiles as they experience their first skydive. As the average rookie can attest, making the decision to leap out of a plane is no easy feat, let alone doing it more than once in pursuit of a license.
Drop zones consist of athletes and professionals looking to take their skills to the next level, all while balancing risk mitigation processes. As one can imagine, skydiving requires mental fortitude and grit. However, achieving a stable mindset with an undertaking as intense as skydiving can be challenging.
In a sport that requires so much from an athlete, attention must be drawn to the mind just as much as it is to the body.
Having completed an undergraduate degree at John Jay College of Criminal Justice followed by a graduate degree from Columbia University, USPA Coach and licensed psychotherapist Chloe Svolakos has consistently served as an advocate for those who are enduring mental health challenges in various aspects of their lives.
Caring for the Athlete's Mind With Chloe Svolakos, Alta Therapy
As the founder and lead clinician at Alta Therapy, a small yet rising clinic that offers virtual psychotherapy, Svolakos has dedicated a vast amount of time to her career as a clinician and as a coach at Skydive Sebastian.
A substantial part of Alta Therapy involves the Mental Gear Check Workshop series which welcomes the skydiving community as a whole with the goal of catering to jumpers of all levels—those who are new to the sport, those who are in the midst of their careers and those who are returning from time off or have experienced an injury.
"We tailor cognitive behavioral tools to each individual's goals and challenges. That means working with each individual in a small group so that I can get a snapshot of what each person is looking to hone in on," Svolakos told Adventure On SI. "For one jumper might mean working through fear of exiting the aircraft. For another, it could mean breaking through a mental block affecting performance in preparation for national or world meets."
Svolakos strongly emphasizes recognizing the various stages people may find themselves in and aims to help bridge the gap. Alta Therapy uses a tool during the workshops referred to as a "personal scorecard." With this tool, participants can define and track their metrics rather than focusing on a specific number of jumps or medals earned. For example, Slovakos encourages individuals to tune into mental clarity and emotional regulation topics.
While she firmly believes in the powerful work that drop zones complete, she does acknowledge the limitations that some facilities face when it comes to sports psychology.
"Skydiving instructors, coaches, and teammates all do an incredible job of juggling multiple roles from tandems and AFF students to flying video and coaching—the community works hard to support each other," she stated. "The truth is, drop zones aren't always fully resourced to explore or support the psychological side of the sport. I created Mental Gear Checks as a concept because I wanted Alta to help carry that weight and for Alta to be recognized as a clinic—a brand with a face that provides relief."
As many athletes have experienced, sports can place an uncomfortable amount of pressure and anxiety on participants, both of which Slovakos can relate to. Having been a dancer for 19 years, as well as balancing Jiu-Jitsu and skydiving for nearly a decade, she has had first-hand experience with the mental weight athletes carry.
Her natural ability to empathize and truly listen to those who seek her guidance has transformed her into a valuable resource for the skydiving community. Through her workshops, she can tap into the minds of athletes looking to improve their well-being as she guides them toward becoming the best version of themselves.