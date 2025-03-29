Elite Snowboarder Chloe Kim Earns Way to Milano Cortina Olympic Games
FIS World Championships
Athletic performances at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Freeski and Snowboard World Championships have been nothing short of astonishing. We've seen Japan dominate in the men's and women's snowboard big air finals, the U.S. take home gold in the aerials event and French skier Perrine Laffont win yet another moguls world title. The competition has served as an opportunity for spectators to witness the extraordinary nature of winter snow sports.
Chloe Kim
On Saturday, the men's and women's halfpipe finals took place, crowning two individuals who have now earned world titles. Among the victorious was beloved American snowboarder Chloe Kim with a final score of 93.50. Defeating athletes Sara Shimizu and Mitsuki Ono, both from Japan, provided extraordinary highlights during the sompetition. For Kim, clinching this monumental win forged a path for her to compete at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.
"Today was definitely a big mental battle, I think for all the ladies," said Kim, as reported byNick Zaccardi of NBC Sports. "I definitely had a couple mental breakdowns during practice, so I'm just really happy I was able to land something."
Milano Cortina will mark Kim's third Olympic appearance where, with another striking performance, she could potentially become the first rider to secure three consecutive Olympic halfpipe victories. At the 2018 PyeongChang Games, Kim got a taste of gold in the women's halfpipe after scoring a 98.25. At the 2022 Beijing Games, Kim walked away with a second gold medal in her pocket.
"I think I'm back," said Kim, NBC Sports reported. "I really started to find the joy for the sport again, and I think that's been a really big change for me, a positive change."
Soaking up the attention alongside Kim is Australian rider Scotty James who also took gold after putting up a score of 95.00. Following behind James was Ruka Hirano (92.25) in second and Juko Totsuka (92.00) in third.
Upcoming Events
The FIS Freeski and Snowboard World Championships aren't over yet — concluding events will take place on Sunday, March 30 when the men and women gather for the freeski halfpipe finals and the aerials event. To view the results from prior events, visit the official FIS website.