Elite Surfer Filipe Toledo Lands Impressive Score on WSL Championship Tour
Professional surfer Fillipe Toledo continues to stun judges with his sharp skills and intuition on the water. With Surf City El Salvador Pro, the fourth stop on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour is now in full swing. Toledo and his fellow competitors are laser-focused on the competition.
On April 3, the Opening Round of Surf City wrapped up after several athletes blew the judges away. One of the most stunning performances of the day belongs to 29-year-old Toledo, who wowed the judges with a jaw-dropping 8-point ride. He was incredibly smooth as he ripped through the barreling wave. His performance was rewarded with a score of 7.77 for the ride and a heat points total of 15.77.
Currently ranked No. 9 on the 2025 WSL Championship Tour, Toledo is expected to make some movement on that list if he continues performing the way he did on Thursday. His scores from the first three stops — Lexus Pipe Pro (3,320), Surf Abu Dhabi Pro (3,320) and MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal (4,745) — are strong, but not enough to shake up the rankings quite yet.
WSL Championship Tour Takes Off in El Salvador
Still holding the helm at No. 1 is Italo Ferreira who also scored an 8-point ride in the Opening Round of Surf City, but his second score landed at 6.67 for a heat total of 14.67.
Toledo was undoubtedly on fire during his heat, but his momentum will need to stay high if he wants to move up in the Championship Tour standings. He's set the bar high for himself, but the world has seen him dominate time and time again.
Judging Criteria
According to the WSL Rules and Regulations page, the judging scale breaks down into categories, including:
0.0 - 1.9: Poor
2.0 - 4.9: Fair
5.0 - 6.4: Good
6.5 - 7.9: Very good
8.0 - 10.0: Excellent
To analyze the athletes, judges score based on:
- Commitment and Degree of Difficulty
- Innovative and Progressive Maneuvers
- Combination of Major Maneuvers
- Variety of Maneuvers
- Speed, Power, and Flow
"A panel of five judges score each wave on a scale of one to ten," the WSL explained. "For every scoring ride, the highest and lowest scores (of the five judges) are discounted and the surfer receives the average of the remaining three scores."
As athletes continue to impress on the tour, stay up to date on the live results by visiting worldsurfleague.com.