Elite Surfers Down Under at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro
The seventh stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, the Western Australia Margaret River Pro, is just around the corner. Athletes prepare to take on the waves, hoping to be crowned champion, but it won't be easy. Each stop of the 2025 Championship Tour has featured world-class athletes who refuse to back down, leaving spectators and judges in awe with each passing ride.
Joining the Tour surfers are wildcard athletes who have been demonstrating incredible skills throughout the season. Wildcards gain entry into the thrilling events as a result of their prior performances and overall skill. Essentially, it's an opportunity for them to take center stage and show their value.
"A wildcard's goal is to win heats and disrupt the top power brokers on Tour," the WSL wrote. Additionally, the WSL notes that they are judged using the same criteria as Tour surfers. Competing as a wildcard is certainly a challenge, but it's often well worth it as they will have the chance to take out a top performer.
Surfer Wildcards Enter Western Australia Margaret River Pro
Joining the Western Australia Margaret River Pro will be elite wildcards, some of whom are serving as replacements for athletes who are out of competition. As written by the WSL, the list includes:
- Nadia Erostarbe in place of Johann Defay
- Bronte Macaulay in place of Tatiana Weston-Webb
- Ian Gentil in place of Gabriel Medina
- Winter Vincent in place of Ramzi Boukhiam
- Mikey McDonagh as the event wildcard
- Jacob Willcox
- Willow Hardy
This event has the potential to be the most exciting stop on the Tour this season. All results will be posted directly on the WSL website, and events kick off on May 17. As always, expectations have been set incredibly high for the athletes—they've exceeded those expectations before, and the hope is that they will do so again.