Elite Ugandan Runner Proudly Smashes Half-Marathon World Record
56:42 — this was the finishing time of a recent half-marathon competitor in Barcelona. As a result of of his sublime time, the runner shattered the half marathon world record. The individual who accomplished such a feat was Uganda's 24-year-old Jacob Kiplimo. During the race, the competitors were fortunate to have the advantage of excellent conditions, as explained by Kiplimo.
'It has been the perfect race," he stated, as reported by World Athletics. "Ideal temperature, no wind at all, fantastic circuit — everything went better than expected. The pacemaker set the agreed 2:45 pace but I found myself full of energy and decided to inject a brisker rhythm from the third kilometer, but I never imagined to perform under the 57 minute barrier, that's astonishing."
Previously, the world record was held by Ethiopian runner, Yomif Kejelcha, after finishing with a time of 57:30. Kiplimo, undeniably an exceptional athlete, is an Olympic bronze medalist, a World Championships bronze medalist and now, a world record holder. Although his performances have stunned viewers time and time again, Kiplimo was not certain what the race would have in store for him.
"What a day! I'm really happy to have taken back the half marathon world record here in Barcelona running 56:42 and breaking two walls for the first time (57:30 and 57:00)," Kiplimo wrote on social media. "Today everything has been perfect, the course, the weather and of course myself."
Kiplimo expressed immense gratitude for those around him who offered support along the way. The comment section quickly flooded with well-wishes and heartwarming messages for the star. His next race will be held in April as he tackles the famed London Marathon. Until then, while Kiplimo will continue training, he will not be competing until April rolls around. It appears that he is feeling confident and ready to produce strong results at the race. Adventure Article