Embracing Adventure: The Philosophy of a Cliff Jump Record Holder
Who would even dream of jumping off a 210 foot cliff on skis. That jump was made by Julian Carr, a world record holder for distance with invert, but there is much more to this athlete that we can all benefit from listening to.
Adventure On SI had the unique chance to chat with Carr. Enjoy.
Adventure on SI: You started skiing early in life? What do you reflect on from those early days that make this sport special?
Julian: “I started skiing in middle school, I actually tried snowboarding in 5th grade prior to skiing. I took a pretty good tumble on the first run, injured my knee, and had to get the toboggan ride down. My mom talked me into skiing in 8th grade. I was instantly hooked. I was constantly playing sports my entire childhood, pretty quickly I realised skiing was w/out a doubt the most fun, most athletic sport on the planet. The arena where skiing takes place is some of the most beautiful places on the planet, just looking at photos are awe inspiring of these locations. On top of all that you're typically with good friends. To combine all three is a pretty special way to build your lifestyle around. The most fun sport on the planet, in the most beautiful natural places, with your favorite people.”
Adventure on SI: What is your 'why' for mountain sport and what is most impactful that each has provided you in your life?
Julian: “The mystery of adventure. Skiing is truly an adventure each day. If you look at a mountainside during the summer, it takes the entire day, for the most part, to make any significant journey through the mountains in any capacity. Add skiing into the equation, you can cover so much terrain out in very wild mountains - it's truly an adventure every time you go skiing. And it's always mysterious, from the weather, the conditions, the people around you, your progression as a skier, etc.”
Adventure on SI: If you could share a couple of things that stand out as helping you navigate roadblocks, challenges in life - both personal and sport (could be the same)?
Julian: “Great question, I've always made the habit of putting everything I got to surmount obstacles. Create resources out of thin air, look at perspectives other than your own, be humble, leverage your knowledge and network to educate yourself so that you can propel yourself past your roadblock.”
Adventure on SI: What are you doing today that matters and any suggestions /ideas for giving back to the community?
Julian: “Spending a lot of time in the high alpine environment in the winter can be very intense, once summer comes around being in those same high alpine areas can still be extreme but with much less inherent danger than in the winter. I founded Cirque Series Mountain Races in 2015 with the vision of it being a world class summer event Series that challenges the best athletes on the planet but also approachable for beginner types that don't spend much time or have never been in the high alpine. Seeing so many people enjoy themselves with the races as the medium, experiencing places I cherish is very special to me. I feel like it's been a project of giving back to the outdoor community in a way. "Community" is an overused term, but that's exactly what we've built at Cirque Series, all walks of life attend the races & it's a very rich experience for me, for the runners, anyone involved with Cirque Series can probably attest.”
Adventure on SI: Please also share thoughts on how regular people can make positive change?
Julian: “So few people throughout the history of mankind have contributed to how we all live our lives, it's kind of crazy to think about. We're talking just a few thousand great thinkers, innovators, scientists, etc have shaped the constructs of a very modern life. We all have the benefit, better or worse, of these breakthroughs. I like to approach life with a curiosity that has no boundaries, I like to fundamentally educate myself with all the big topics facing humanity so that I may comprehend these issues at minimum, and contribute to the conversation if possible at times. Life is complicated, skiing is fun, we're lucky that we're skiers, a cornerstone of our soul is enriched from being a skier, yet we're all a part of humanity that is complicated too. I tend to be an optimist, but not blindly optimistic.”
More about Julian Carr
Widely recognized for the biggest airs in skiing, Julian Carr has been featured in eight Warren Miller films, developing a reputation not only for big airs, but for all around skiing. Most recently Julian received the 2021 George Mallory Lifetime Achievement Award. He has also received the 'Photo of the Year' award from Powder Magazine, won the prestigious Sickbird Award on the Freeskiing World Tour, X-Games GOLD Medalist, 3rd Place in esteemed Powder Magazine Reader Poll, and he holds two world records in cliff height. Julian serves as an ambassador for Protect Our Winters (POW), and board member of Conservation Lands Foundation. He's the founder of Discrete Clothing, Dojamat, & Blake Broncos. Most recently, Julian founded a mountain running series, the Cirque Series, which is in its seventh season; he is the active Race Director.