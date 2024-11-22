Emperor Penguin 'Gus' Released Into Southern Ocean After Exploring Australia
In early November, Ocean Beach visitors were shocked to see an emperor penguin on the Australian shore. Gus, the penguin, had traveled nearly 2,200 miles alone from Antarctica.
Since arriving in Australia, he has been well cared for by wildlife caretaker, Carol Biddulph. He has become quite a famous face around the world as he is the only emperor penguin to have traveled such a long distance.
"I really didn't know whether he was going to make it to begin with because he was so undernourished," said Biddulph in a video statement released by the government on Friday.
Biddulph explained that mirrors are an important tool for rehabilitating penguins, so while Gus was under her care, she provided him with one of his own.
"He absolutely loves his big mirror and I think that has been crucial in his well-being. They're social birds and he stands next to the mirror most of the time," Biddulph stated.
Through her care, Gus has made an impressive comeback. According to AP News, Gus gained weight while he was with Biddulph. Upon his arrival, he weighed 47 pounds which is below the average weight of 49-99 pounds. When he returned to the ocean, Gus weighed a healthy 54 pounds.
While Biddulph explained that she would miss Gus, proper timing of his release was crucial. Due to summer approaching in the Southern Hemisphere, Gus needed to return to the ocean where he'd be able to thermoregulate, as stated by AP News.
Gus spent a total of 20 days in rehabilitation, allowing time for him to gain weight and build enough strength to swim home. To ensure that he made it back to Antarctica, the Parks and Wildlife Service boat carried him for several hours through the ocean.
Biddulph remains hopeful that Gus will successfully return home to Antarctica.