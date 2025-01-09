Environmentalists Consider Arctic Refuge Sale Falling Through a Huge Win
Environmentalists rejoiced after the announcement that the lease sale for a section of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge received zero bidders on Monday, January 6.
Politicians and oil companies alike have had their eyes set on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) for decades, even prior to its establishment in 1980. Conservationists have wholeheartedly abhorred the potential drilling for oil in this pristine and precious ecosystem, citing environmental impacts that could disrupt protected species of both flora and fauna.
The fight to preserve the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge has been long and exhausting, filled with legal battles and lawsuits complex enough to make one's head spin.
But on January 8, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that they had received zero bids for the land by the deadline on January 6.
Acting Deputy Secretary Laura Daniel-Davis stated, "The lack of interest from oil companies in development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge reflects what we and they have known all along – there are some places too special and sacred to put at risk with oil and gas drilling."
Previous Sales for the Arctic
In 2021, the federal government held the first oil and gas lease sale for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Only three bidders showed up, and the $14.4 million in bids was substantially lower than the $1.8 billion speculated to be raised over 10 years.
After that attempt, administrations worked to stop the drilling of the ANWR. Leases were suspended pending further environmental reviews, and were later canceled altogether.
The full timeline of the battle for the safety of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is extensive, but seems to be drawing to a close as priorities shift and idelogies change.
Those Who Call the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Home
The ANWR is home to millions of animals, many of which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.
The most well-known of these keystone species is the polar bear, which is listed as threated under the ESA. The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is an important denning location for polar bears and is considered a critical habitat for their survival as a species.
In addition to polar bears, a herd of over 200,000 caribou call the ANWR home. Over 200 bird species call the region home for at least part of the year, and species like musk oxen, grizzly bears, and the Arctic fox live there year-round.
The Gwich’in and Iñupiat people also rely on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, utilizing the land and species who live there for their livelihood.
A statement from the Gwich'in Steering Committee, comprised of members from both Alaska and nearby areas of Canada, says, "A second failed lease sale in the Arctic Refuge also clearly demonstrates that even oil companies recognize what we have known all along: drilling in the Arctic Refuge is not worth the economic risk and liability that results from development on sacred lands without the consent of Indigenous Peoples."
For environmentalists, Indigenous peoples, and animal lovers throughout the world, the lack of bids for the drilling of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is a reason to smile, as this precious ecosystem will remain protected for at least another day.