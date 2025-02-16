Epic Big Air Ski Event Delivers Thrills and Chills in Jackson Hole
Corbet's Couloir - Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Perhaps the most famous, and steepest, ski run in North America resides in Jackson Hole Wyoming. While Jackson Hole offers demanding and diverse terrain for skiers and snowboarders of varying levels, the experts gravitate to Corbet’s Couloir. This iconic ski run immediately drops over 20-feet, and boasts a 50-degree pitch, before cascading down a relentless icy chute.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort attracts skiers from around the world to push their limits on this legendary terrain – including Corbet’s Couloir. Over the past six years, daring men and women have flocked to Jackson Hole for the Kings & Queens of Corbet's competition on the mighty run. This year’s event recently crowned two deserving adventurers.
Kings & Queens of Corbet's 2025
Looking down into Corbet's run makes you pause when witnessing the steep entry lined with intimidating rocks and perilous ice. If successfully navigated, skiers and snowboarders enjoy an ultimate escape into an open run of forgiving snow at the run's end. Twenty-four elite skiers and snowboarders participated in the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s 2025.
The snow conditions, and light, for this year's Kings & Queens worked out well, though some of the partipants eperienced intermittant flat light and limited visibility. A recent dusting of new snow made the rugged chute more appealing, and the skiers and boarders took off. The athletes did not disappoint, and wowed the crown with aerial delights, and electifying performances.
Showdown of past and current crushers: While this event consists of expert athletes and is always tough to score, early favorites including X-Games star, Colby Stevenson, and Canadian Olympic Bronze medal winner, Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, shined.
Last year's Queen has a regular ski industry job: This year’s SKI second place finisher, Clare McPherson, is a standout member of the Fernie Alpine Resort Ski Patrol. The famed Fernie Ski Patrol, is known as some of the best patrol groups in the ski industry. It is one of the few ski patrol organizations where every member gets involved in every aspect of mountain safety, including snow control and duties required to provide a safe skiing and riding experience.
Flip out and fly like an eagle: McPherson showed up cool under pressure, and showed her strengths as a very talented big mountain skier. She dropped into Corbet's with big air, executing a massive backflip during a musical tribute to the Steve Miller Band hit, ‘Fly Like An Eagle’, which gathered massive applause from a raucus crowd.
The big air show did not disappoint: In the end the over the top dub cork 1080 that launched this year’s KING Winner, Tim McChesney into Corbets, and ending his run with a switch 1080 off the bottom jump, showed clearly his crown worthy skills. Crowned Queen, Ana Eyssimont, really gave the entry jump a crowd pleasing, big air with a back flip to be the winning Queen.
Podiums and Prize Money
This year, the event separated skiers and snowboarders into different categories, and awarded podiums and prize money for the winners of each category.
4 Categories:
• Men's Ski
• Women's Ski
• Men's Snowboard
• Women's Snowboard
Still only 1 King & 1 Queen.
________________________________________
Prize Money (per category)
• 1st Place: $5,000
• 2nd Place: $3,000
• 3rd Place: $2,000
$5,000 bonus to the King & Queen
The highest-scoring male and female athlete (regardless of discipline) in this peer-judged competition will take home the crown and $10,000. Related Article