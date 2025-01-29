Essential Gear: Create the Perfect Repair Kit for Your Hiking Adventures
There's nothing worse than being halfway through a hike and having a piece of equipment break.
A backpack strap ripping, a link on your microspikes snapping, a trekking pole refusing to stay the same height--gear problems of any shape and size can force you to turnaround from your objective, or make travel downright hazardous.
Adding a small repair kit to your hiking bag can help save you from having to abandon your hike, and could even save your life in an emergency. But, premade kits can be expensive, and full of additional items you may not need.
Building your own repair kit is easy, cost-effective, and lightweight, saving you from carrying additional ounces and shedding additional dollars. That is, if you know what to pack.
What Should You Pack In Your Repair Kit?
A Pocketknife or Multi-tool: one of the lightest and most versatile things you can bring on your hike is a pocketknife, or better yet, a multitool. This doesn't have to be an expensive or flashy piece like a Leatherman, although they're certainly nice. Something with a blade, can opener, and set of pliers will do the trick.
Pliers: if you don't have a multi-tool, a pair of pliers can be a slightly heavier--but just as effective--option. Pliers are great to throw in your repair kit for winter hiking, as traction devices like snowshoes and crampons may require a heavy-duty and potentially life-saving repair.
Zipties: a virtually weightless option, zipties are perfect in a pinch. They can be used to repair traction devices, attaching gear to your pack, and even holding your hiking boot together should it break.
Sewing Kit: a small sewing kit can help you fix clothing or even a broken backpack strap. While taking the time to stop and sew something can be frustrating, it's important to fix broken gear before the damage gets any worse.
Duct Tape: if you're in a hurry and need something fixed quick, there's nothing better than slapping some duct tape on it. You can use duct tape for virtually anything--including pulling out a splinter if you don't have any tweezers handy--and it's a lightweight (if bulky) addition to your repair kit.
Paracord: a versatile and reusable piece of gear, paracord can help you in a plethora of ways. In a pinch, it can be used to lash items to your pack, tie up a tarp to keep you out of the rain, or even replace your shoelaces should one break.
Stove Repair Kit: if you're bringing a backcountry stove on your hike, consider bringing a stove repair kit specific to that particular brand. There's nothing worse than being ready for a hot meal, only for your stove to break with no way of fixing it!
Final Thoughts
Carrying a repair kit does add weight to your hiking backpack, but there are lightweight options out there to save you ounces and stress should your gear break.
On a good day, a repair kit is just some extra weight in your pack. On a bad one, it's a lifesaving piece of equipment that can help get you out of an emergency situation.
Consider these essential items when building your own repair kit to help you fix all manner of broken gear, including backpacks, boots, and backcountry stoves.