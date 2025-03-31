Essential Preparation Tips for the Ultimate Spring Skiing Event
The sport of pond skimming is an entertaining event hosted at ski resorts each winter. The skier or snowboarder dresses in costume, pushes off from a starting point and heads down a groomed track to a pond of cold water. Participants try their best to cross the pond's entire length. Awards are given to those who cross the pond, the best crash, craziest outfit, and most entertaining moves.
Why go for it! It is all about Spring good-times for ski areas that host Pond Skimming events. People get charged up about these events that combine wildly colorful outfits and bathing suit-clad participants, trying to cross a nearly frozen pond on skis and boards with loud music blaring in the background. This sporting event is really a huge slopeside party!
Want to do this? It is really easy - all you have to do is be able to slide down a prepared snow ramp on your skis or board and then be ready to skim across the water. That cold water will shock you so be ready for that! Grab your ski and snowboard gear, wear a bathing suit as the bare minimum or costume up. Don’t forget your crazy courage to do this in the first place and sign up early so you get a spot.
Pond skimming events happening in the mountains of the US and Canada:
California - Go Big! Party down at the 33rd Annual Cushing Crossing, May 3rd at Palisades Tahoe.
Utah- Skim at Solitude Mountain Resort on April 12th, Pond Skim Beach Party, and then attend afterwards the fundraiser to support Wasatch Backcountry Rescue.
Colorado- Pond Skim for a Crested Butte State of Mind, on April 1st.
Montana- Join the craziness at Whitefish Mountain Resort, for ‘Pond Skim’ April 5th.
British Columbia- Don’t miss the Powder Highway for turns, tunes and tans, at the famed Fernie Alpine Resort, for the Raging Elk Slope Soaker on April 13th and or Kimberley Alpine Resort, April 6th for Spring Splash.
Tips to make it across the pond: It is going to be a crazy raging good time so don’t get too excited as you have to stay focused on keeping your balance centered and slightly back over your skis or board on the entry. Stay balanced as you ride across the water, not sitting too far back as that will kill your glide and you will sink in. Have fun, show off some tricks, wear fun party shirts, and know that everyone is cheering you on!