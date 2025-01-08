Essential Tips for Driving on Winter Roads in Extreme Weather Conditions
With massive winter weather advisories across most of the US this week it is time for a refresher on winter driving. Best during these winter storms is to stay home if you can, but if that is not possible, here are some essential tips for navigating winter roads.
Carry travel essentials. You may live for a winter adventure, but always best to be prepared. Have approved winter traction tires, make sure your tank is full, pack extra winter clothes, food, thermos full of hot water, first aid kit, flashlight, chains and a sleeping bag, just in case.
Follow the advisories. Check the weather and route you plan to take and heed the advisories and if you can it may be best to take an alternate route even if it is longer to avoid the areas where extreme weather has hit. Make sure you have appropriate snow tires, 4-wheel drive and as well as chains if you plan to travel over a mountain pass.
Follow these winter road tips. Don’t tailgate—ever, but especially in winter! Increasing the distance between cars can help you stop on icy and snowy roads. It is a no brainer but a reminder to really slow down and as well please respect snow plows. It should go without saying but lose the distractions like your cellphone.
Winter Driving 101. Starting out, make sure all of the snow and ice is cleared from the vehicle. Check that all your lights are visible. When pulling out or stopping, think ahead so that you don’t stop in a pile of new snow and get stuck.
When starting out on steeper slopes, depress the gas pedal slowly to gain traction. Tires are key, so investing in good snow tires is a game changer for winter driving.
Next up, descending steep downhill on icy roads, try greatly reducing speed prior to the decline and if have anti-lock brakes (ABS), use light braking to reduce speed which allows the braking system to provide controlled descent. If you don’t have ABS then lightly pumping the brakes continuously on descent will help you control the speed. Don’t slam on the brakes or you will lose traction.
Be patient and let others pass, as the key is to get to your destination safely.