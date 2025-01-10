Essentials To Pack for a ‘To-Go Bag’ for Anyone Displaced by California Wildfires
Devastating wildfires have created a dire situation in California, with thousands of acres of land burned to the ground. Parts of the Los Angeles area have been engulfed by flames, and many people have been evacuated from the area.
With conditions expected to keep being poor, people are encouraged to be as prepared as possible for their own evacuation warnings.
A little bit of prep beforehand could make all the difference in the world. Monitoring the news as closely as possible is imperative so that a safe evacuation can be made as road closures and more heavily damaged areas will complicate things.
When preparing to leave home, people will want to bring as much stuff with them as possible.
Valuables and family heirlooms carry immense sentimental value, but they are unfortunately at the bottom of the priority list when it comes to items to put into a “to-go bag” when evacuating. If there is time, it is worth grabbing those things and irreplaceable items and electronics, such as computer hard drives and extra chargers for devices.
What should be atop the list according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire via Matt Lavietes of NBC News, is non-perishable foods and water.
The recommended amount is a three-day supply of things to eat and three gallons of water for each person you are with. Prescribed medications should also be at the top of the list.
Maps of evacuation routes are also imperative. Knowing where to go should plans change and having some alternatives is of the utmost importance as conditions can change at the drop of a hat.
Traveling as light as possible is the goal, but make sure there is an exchange change of clothes and materials, such as eyeglasses and keys, and have spares packed as well.
Credit cards and cash should also be packed in the to-go bag in case you are away from home longer than anticipated. Important documentation, such as license and passports or birth certificates, should be packed as well.
A first-aid kit and flashlight are good to have along with extra batteries. Power could be knocked out in some areas and you want to ensure you can still move around safely with some illumination.
Anyone who is evacuating with pets will want to ensure they have enough materials for them as well, such as food and water.
That is an extensive list with a lot of materials. This is why officials are urging people to do as much preparation beforehand and not wait until the last minute when an evacuation notice is already shared.