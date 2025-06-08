Esteemed Canoeist Jessica Fox Lands 34th Gold Medal at ICF World Cup
The International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom World Cup is now underway after making its first stop of the series in La Seu d'Urgell. During the event, each athlete is timed as they navigate their way through the raging water, attempting to maneuver around the strategically placed gates. The color of the gates dictates the direction—upstream (red) or downstream (green)—in which the paddler needs to move.
According to the official ICF website, the Canoe Slalom consists of six disciplines:
- Women's Kayak (WK1)
- Men's Kayak (MK1)
- Women's Canoe (WC1)
- Men's Canoe (MC1)
- Women's Kayak Cross (WX1)
- Men's Kayak Cross (MX1)
In 2024, the Women's Canoe (WC1) event was largely dominated by Jessica Fox. Unsurprisingly, the incredible paddler kicked off the 2025 events by posting strong results yet again.
Jessica Fox Continues to Impress at ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup
Proudly representing Australia is 30-year-old Jessica Fox, who has undeniably been a powerful force in the paddling community. As a four-time Olympian who has secured six Olympic medals, Fox is no stranger to what it takes to clinch a victory. Now making an appearance at the 2025 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup, she continues to dominate in her event.
La Seu d'Urgell witnessed Fox, the skilled canoeist, secure her 34th gold medal in the Women's Canoe (WC1) event, according to. While this is just the beginning of the World Cup events, the results are telling. Fox is here to continue racking up accolades.
Finishing behind Fox for the WC1 silver medal was Miren Lazkano, followed by Martina Satkova for bronze. 27-year-old Lazkano has been grappling with the devastating passing of her mother just two weeks before the competition, which made her silver medal even more special. As she told the ICF, "I lost my mom two weeks ago. This medal means a lot. I wish she were here, but I'm sure she's watching me from somewhere. I don't know, sometimes I wasn't focused at all on the race because I felt so lost in the last two weeks."
As Lazkano continues the grieving process, her strength in the competition has been nothing short of inspiring. The World Cup is now moving to Pau, France, for its second stop on June 12. Spectators can look forward to seeing athletes continue showing tenacity and passion in the water.
To follow the events, visit the Planet Canoe YouTube channel, where the competitions are available for viewing.