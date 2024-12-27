Ester Ledecka Qualifies for Two Events, Lobbies for 2026 Olympic Schedule Change
Ester Ledecka, the winter Czech champion, has begun some lobbying efforts ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic games. Her goal is to create a scheduling change for the two events that she has qualified for.
Ledecka is an outstanding Alpine snowboarder/skier, and as of right now, she will have to choose which race to participate in when the games head to Italy in 2026.
On Feb. 8, 2026, Ledecka will be expected to be present at both starting gates, one of which is hours apart from the other. Unless her voice carries through to the decision-makers, she must choose to be a three-peater in snowboarding's giant parallel slalom or compete in the women’s downhill at the Milan Cortina Games.
While in Beaver Creek, Colo. where she competed for a World Cup downhill, Ledecka shared her plea with the public, stating that she could put on quite the show if she could compete in both events.
Her record on the slopes is impressive, and there is no doubt that spectators would witness history if Ledecka were given the opportunity to compete in both races. To compete at the gold medal-level in both sports is practically unheard of, as many of her opponents have highlighted the talent she possesses to take on both.
Her training schedule and her equipment room is never empty, but Ledecka wouldn't have it any other way.
As of Dec. 12, 2024, she mentioned that if the schedule were to stay the same, she would compete in the Alpine snowboarding event. She would still have a spot in a super-G ski race a couple of days later, so her sights are currently set on defending her title.
Ledecka enjoys both sports for different reasons, often detailing the precision and skill one must have to make champion-level turns on the board. Her thirst for speed is quenched when she steps into her skis; the downhill races bring an entirely different aspect to the slopes.
Ledecka is in talks with her country's Olympic committee. The International Olympic Committee has encountered problems like this before, with the most recent being from a track and field athlete prior to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
If Ledecka is successful in her case, winter sports fans will have the unique opportunity to witness a true professional compete in both of her desired fields. Her competition will definitely have to step up their game to even match Ledecka's determination.