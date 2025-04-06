Ethiopian Runner Makes History as Youngest Man To Win Vienna Marathon
It came, it went, and it wowed — the 2025 Vienna Marathon fulfilled all expectations for the athletes and spectators, despite the chilling temperatures. Runners gathered together at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) start line and followed the course through stunning Vienna City before reaching the finish line after 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles). A detailed course map of the 2025 race can be located directly on the Vienna Marathon website.
This year, the race saw history being made after one runner became the youngest male to win the marathon on a grueling course. Hailing from Ethiopia, 21-year-old Haftamu Abadi finished in first with a remarkable time of 02:08:28. Not far behind Abadi was Kenyan Mica Cheserek in second place at 02:10:23, and Ethiopian Mogos Tuemay took third place in 02:10:33.
Abadi was full of smiles as he proudly crossed the finish line - rightfully so. Completing a marathon is one accomplishment, and winning one is another, let alone being the youngest male athlete to have done so.
"Haftamu Abadi wins the 42nd Vienna City Marathon with a time of 2:08:28," the marathon organization wrote on Instagram. "The Ethiopian runner pulls away in the final kilometers and crosses the finish line in front of the Burgtheater as the winner. A strong performance and a well-earned victory at VCM 2025. At 21, he is the youngest winner in VCM history."
The organization described his feat as a "strong performance and a well-deserved victory."
Women's Results
Three Kenyan runners secured first, second, and third place for the women: Betty Chepkemoi took first place with a time of 02:24:14, Rebbeca Tanui took second place with a time of 02:25:18, and Catherine Cherotich impressed, taking third place in 2:25:45.
According to Nischal Schwager-Patel of Olympics.com, this was Chepkemoi's second career marathon which makes her success even more special. Kenya shined at the marathon after they swept the podium. A full list of results for the men and women can be found on the Vienna Marathon page.