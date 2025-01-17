Everything's Bigger in Texas: Top 5 Hiking Destinations in Lone Star State in 2025
Texas, the second largest state in the United States boasts a diverse landscape that draws hikers of many different skill levels from all over the world. From desert canyons to serene waterfalls, granite domes to mountains, and even forests, Texas has the features to satiate every hiking palate. These are the top 5 hiking destinations in Texas that everyone should put on their bucket list.
1. Big Bend National Park
Nestled in the vast reaches of West Texas, Big Bend National Park leaves visitors gobsmacked with its picturesque desert scenery and majestic mountain views. This remote National Park offers over 150 miles of diverse terrain from flatlands to mountain peaks.
Visitors to the park enjoy its solitude, which opens the door to unique wildlife encounters, unmatched stargazing opportunities, and observing unique geological structures. The top trails in the Park are the Lost Mine Trail, Window Trail, and the famed South Rim Trail. Each of them can accommodate a wide range of difficulties.
The South Rim Trail rewards hikers with beautiful panoramas of the Chihuahuan Desert. Prime months to travel to Big Bend National Forest are fall through spring.
2. Guadalupe Mountains National Park
The Guadalupe Mountains National Park is located on the Texas/New Mexico border, and offers hikers and backpackers the Lone Star State's 'El Capitan'. The trails provide hikers with towering peaks and rugged trails.
The park is also home to the highest point in Texas, Guadalupe Peak (2,667m). Other notable trails at the park include Devil's Hall Trail, which offers hikers a rocky corridor, whereas McKittrick Trail seems painted with lush vegetation and hosts the full range of fall colors.
Another notable and unique feature of the park is the 400-mile fossil reef complex, Capitan Reef. 12 miles of the exposed ancient reef lie in the park and is 260-270 million years old. Visit the Guadalupe Mountains National Park in the fall for the best views north of the border.
3. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
Located just outside of Fredericksburg, the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area's best feature is its massive pink granite dome. Enchanted Rock hosts 11 miles of hiking trails, Camping, Rock Climbing, Swimming, and more. This place is a hot spot for Austinites to visit!
The Summit Trail takes you up to the highest point in the area and gives you panoramic views of the entire area, while the Loop Trail encircles the dome, and gives casual hikers a laid-back flat trek experience. You can access Enchanted Rock year-round, but the best times of the year to visit are early mornings in the fall and spring to avoid crowds and the sweltering Texas heat.
Note: Biking and swimming are not permitted in the park area.
4. Palo Duro Canyon State Park
Palo Duro Canyon State Park is often referred to as the "Grand Canyon of Texas." The park features stunning red rock formations and deep mesas that provide hikers with a fantastic view. The Park is located 25 miles south of Amarillo and 14 miles from Canyon, Texas.
It is the second-largest canyon in the nation, to the Grand Canyon.
The Park offers 30 miles of hiking, biking, and horseback trails. The best trails to hike here are the CCC Trail, which is not a difficult hike, but does have rugged features to trek through, and leads you to Goodnight Pass.
The Lighthouse Trail is a relatively flat trail that leads hikers to a striking lighthouse-shaped rock formation. The Rock Garden Trail will give you some of the best wildlife encounters in the park, but this trail is one of the more challenging in the park.
A Pro tip for Palo Duro Canyon State Park is to pack more water than you need. Temperatures in the lower canyon can change dramatically and sometimes reach temperatures of 120 degrees. Spring and fall are the best times to visit the park because Texas summers get hot.
5. Pedernales Falls State Park
Centrally located in the Texas Hill Country, Pedernales Falls State Park hosts hikes along serene trails while passing waterfalls, body chutes, and a few swimming holes to beat the Texas heat. Some of these holes are common knowledge, while some are closely guarded secrets by long-time locals.
This 5,200-acre park hosts 6 miles of riverfront real estate, perfect for camping, hiking, biking, and horseback riding. The Wolf Mountain Trail brings hikers peace, as it takes you along the river and plops you firmly down in nature. There's a peace that hits you the second you enter the park.
The best time to visit Pedernales Falls State Parks is in the spring and fall. Don't forget to load up a cooler if you're going to hang out by one of the swimming holes.
Texas offers a wide range of hiking experiences from novice trails to more difficult paths for advanced hikers. No matter what side of the skill tree you fall on, the serene trails and picturesque landscapes will have you never wanting to leave. So, load up your pack and bring extra socks, because Texas' best hiking trails are waiting for you!