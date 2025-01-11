Everything You Need to Know About the Freeride World Tour 2025
The 2025 Freeride World Tour is about to begin and skiers, snowboarders and fans alike are heating up with excitement. This year's competition will bring familiar faces, familiar landscape and a whole lot of excitement. Along with all that traditional stuff, there are aspects of the Tour that have been revisited and given a little switchup. The freeride season will feature a new Cut format, an all-new destination on the map and a fresh restructuring of the FWT Challenger Series, keeping fans and participants on their toes.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 FWT:
Table of Contents
Event Destinations
Event
Destination
Date
2025 Baqueira Beret Pro by Movistar
Spain
Jan 18-23, 2025
2025 Val Thorens Pro*
France
Jan 27-Feb 1, 2025
2025 Kicking Horse Golden BC Pro
Canada
Feb 7-13, 2025
2025 Georgia Pro
Georgia
Feb 23-Mar 1, 2025
2025 Fieberbrunn Pro
Austria
Mar 8-13, 2025
2025 Yeti Xtreme Verbier by Honda
Switzerland
Mar 22-30, 2025
Event Categories
The competition is split into four categories:
Ski Men promises to take center stage with the new tricks up the sleeves of the athletes. This year it will be a battle between former FWT champions such as Max Hitzig (2024), Valentin Rainer (2023), Maxime Chabloz (2022), and Kristofer Turdell (2018, 2021)
Ski Women will highlight several returning competitors/champions, the likes of which include Justine Dufor-Lapointe (2023 FWT champion) and Arianna Tricomi (2018, 2019, 2020). Hedvig Wessel will unfortunately be sitting this season out after taking the trophy home last season; however, fresh talent from Astrid Cheylus, who was runner up in 2024, will give the competition plenty of electrifying twists as the athletes carve up the mountain.
Snowboard Men will be an intense undertaking as experienced riders Jonathan Penfield and Camille Armand elbow their way into the spotlight after Victor de Le Rue conquered all last season. de Le Rue aims to break the record of three title this season, a standard set previously by his brother, Xavier.
Snowboard Women is turning out to be a showdown between the Canadians for the 2025 season, as two-time FWT Champions Erin Suave and Katie Anderson come in with cutting edges. With such tight competition, the Snowboard Women category will bring the best tricks in the book for the ultimate champion to come out on top.
"The Cut"
In previous years, the FIS Freeride World Tour by Peak Performance required athletes to compete at four events to qualify based on their best three results. This season, however, riders can now look forward to five total events for the chance to secure their top three results. The expansion of the qualifying events give competitors an extra opportunity to show what they are capable of as well as a decrease in pressure to be perfect at every single stop in order to make it to the main event.
With the "main event" being the YETI Xtreme Verbier by Honda in Switzerland, the stakes are still quite high, but the addition of a cutting event, roughly 60% of riders will now qualify at the Baqueira Beret Pro instead of the 50% from the previous season. The 10% shift was proven when feedback revealed that the Cuts in previous years were a bit too harsh and hasty in eliminating riders that had yet to show their true colors.
New Destination
After an eight-year break, the FWT is returning to France this year with a new stop in Val Thorens. From January 27 to February 1, 2025, athletes will get the chance to fly through the snow on the iconic Cime Caron, a legendary freeriding hub that boasts challenging terrain and breathtaking views.
The 10 French athletes set to compete this season will have a lot to prove, especially Victor de Le Rue, who calls Val Thorens his home resort. There will be no shortage of home support for these athletes and as the event gets closer and closer, the enthusiasm of the French freeride community could give Val Thorens a permanent spot on the roster.
FWT Challenger Series
The Freeride World Tour Challenger Series is a series of events that mark the final hurdles for riders who want to secure their spot in the FWT in 2026. It is a great way for athletes to get their foot in the door as the Series makes its way across two regions (Europe-Asia-Oceania and Americas) with nine events that will mark the new generation of freeriders. The consistent training of high-level athletes with this series will keep fresh talent at the forefront of the competition each season.
Legendary Returning Athletes
The 2025 Freeride World Tour's roster includes over 50 of the world's best riders that are ready, willing and able to snatch the victory of the season. There are several new competitors this year, but there are also a few athletes that have gotten a taste of the thrill of the events and have come back once again for more.
Camille Armand: With a debut in 2016, Camille Armand has obtained a seasoned knowledge of the FWT and the terrain that comes with it. The determination to come back every single year has makes him a tough competitor.
Arianna Tricomi: The influential skier has been a very influential figure in the Ski Women category and this year will be no different. Her determination and style on the slopes has won her three consecutive FWT Championship titles since her debut in 2016.
Justine Dufour-Lapointe: Returning to the roster is the 2023 Ski Women's Champion, Justine Dufour-Lapointe. The Canadian skier aims to reclaim her championship title once again with her spirited attitude and extensive skillset.
Names such as Camille Armand, Arianna Tricomi, and Justine Dufour-Lapointe, each of whom are seasoned competitors, are sure to inspire a new sense of determination to give the FWT their all. A complete list of the riders, as well as further information on the Freeride World Tour 2025 can be found on the Freeride World Tour website.