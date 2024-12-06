Excitement Builds in Colorado Mountain Town for the 5th Annual Skijoring Event
Colorado's skijor season will soon be underway with competition kicking off in the town of Meeker on Jan. 3-5, 2025.
For the fifth year in a row, Meeker will host this event; seeing a variety of athletes from Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and Canada. For the 2025 event, Meeker has added a hefty payout of $10,000 to incentivize athletes from all over to join in on the fun.
Skijoring involves three athletes per run; a skier, a rider, and, of course, a horse. Pulled by a 33-foot rope, the skier must collect rings on a designated course that is full of jumps and turns. Each race is timed, adding an extra element for the team to be aware of.
This sport dates back hundreds of years to Scandinavia, but made it's first competition-like appearance in the 1928 Winter Olympics. Here, athletes took hold of the sport, making it a high-energy spectacle full of obstacles.
Instituting skijoring as a sport even started in Colorado, when two men traveled to Steamboat, Colo., saw the event, and brought it back to Leadville, Colo. as an event. The first race in Colorado was in 1949. The sport was internationally sanctioned in 2006, when the first race was held in St-Donat Airport, Canada. Equestrian enthusiasts and ski bums are rapidly raising excitement around this event; getting closer and closer to make skijoring a necessary winter spectacle.
Athletes entering in the Meeker competition can look forward to great hosts, with even greater prizes. Winners will receive custom belt buckles and jackets, along with the aforementioned cash prize.
Meeker, Colo. is a humble town nestled in the western slopes of Colorado, away from the major ski resort locations that lie west of Denver. Here, visitors can experience the small town life.
The Town of Meeker is also looking to boost their viewership in order to support the town and their efforts. The community will also host a New Year's Eve celebration ahead of the skijor competition, to add a sense of celebration and community. Families and individuals can come and enjoy the Colorado winter scene, while exploring all that Meeker has to offer. The family friendly event is open to competitors and spectators, alike.