Exhaustive Search Continues for Missing Mount Whitney Hiker

A hiker was reported missing after he failed to return home from his hike up Mount Whitney on Dec. 30. Search teams continue scouring the area.

Mount Whitney, California
On Monday, Dec. 30, 29-year-old Taylor Rodriguez hit the trail to head up Mount Whitney, a 14,505' mountain in California.

Mount Whitney is not only the tallest peak in California, but it is the tallest mountain in the lower 48 states.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the shortest and most popular route up Mt. Whitney is from Whitney Portal which reaches 10.7 miles in length. This route may take hikers anywhere from 12 to 16 hours round-trip.

However, some routes such as the High Sierra Trail is 60 miles long and takes hikers an average of 10 days round-trip.

The route that Rodriguez took up the mountain is not known, making it difficult for search teams to nail down a particular area.

"At this time, it is unclear which route Rodriguez intended to take, and there are concerns that he may be without adequate gear and has limited experience," Inyo County Search and Rescue wrote on their social media page.

A high wind advisory for the mountain and surrounding areas was in place until Saturday morning, accompanied by temperatures dropping below zero degrees Fahrenheit.

Despite the unruly weather, search teams were focused on the mission.

Rodriguez is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, weighing roughly 160 pounds, and standing at 5-foot-9.

Friends and family reported that he is a San Antonio resident.

"The Inyo County Sheriff's Office and and Inyo Search and Rescue are seeking assistance from climbers or hikers who were on the Whitney Trail or Mountaineer's Route between December 30, 2024, and January 2, 2025. If you have seen Rodriguez or have any information that could assist in locating him, please contact the Inyo County Sheriff's Office at 760-878-0383."

The Inyo County Sheriff's office informed SFGATE that they "remain actively engaged" in their search efforts for Rodriguez.

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

