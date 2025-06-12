Expectations High as ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup Event Heads to France
After an exceptional competition in La Seu d'Urgell, Spain, the 2025 International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom World Cup is now heading to Pau, France, for stop No. 2 of the season. Starting on June 13, athletes will compete for the chance to secure victory.
This is expected to be an incredibly special event given that Pau is the hometown of celebrated canoeist Tony Estanguet. According to Olympics.com, Estanguet remains the only French athlete to win three gold medals from three separate Olympic Games — Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and London 2012. Hoping to follow in the steps of the famed icon, athletes will have some big shoes to fill in the French city.
In La Seu, several French paddlers took the lead in their events. During the Men's Kayak (MK1), Titouan Castryck and Anatole Delassus, both of France, made podium appearances. With Castryck taking first and Delassus taking second, it was the perfect lead-up to events in Pau.
ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup Event's 2nd Stop in Pau, France
The excitement didn't end there, however. In the Women's Kayak (WK1), Camille Prigent also took second place while Nicolas Gestin took third in the Men's Canoe (MC1). Taking home yet another gold medal for France was Angele Hug, who nailed her Kayak Cross performance.
"Victory on this first World Cup of the season in Spain," Castryck wrote on social media. Beyond happy to get on the highest step of the podium and share it with @anatoledelassus."
Intending to make their home nation proud, French athletes are heading into the competition prepared to take on the grueling whitewater course. If they compete as they did in La Seu, their nation will be in good hands.
Pau will kick off with the men's and women's kayak heats and finals on Friday, followed by the men's and women's canoe competitions on Saturday, and the kayak cross events on Sunday. Each competition will be available for live or on-demand viewing directly on the Planet Canoe YouTube channel (subscription required).