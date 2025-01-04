Expecting Mother Horrifically Dies After Falling Off Greek Cliffs
Clara Thomann, a beloved science teacher at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, California, was vacationing in Greece with her partner Elliot Finn during her holiday vacation.
While on her trip, the 33-year-old expecting mother went hiking near Plakias, Crete, where she slipped and fell roughly 164 feet down a gorge on Dec. 23.
First responders rapidly arrived on the scene and transported Thomann to a Rethymno hospital, followed by the ICU at Chania Hospital. Although the woman was still alive immediately following the incident, she succumbed to her injuries while in the hospital a few days later.
Thomann reportedly had several fractures to her chest and skull, ultimately leaving her brain dead.
Her unborn child was tragically killed during the fall; Thomann had already named him Theodoro.
"There are no words to describe the sadness we are all feeling," Thomann's school principal Bill Woodard told Santa Barbara's Noozhawk. "Ms. Thomann was so kind and such a great teacher who loved her students and loved science. Our hearts break for her family and for all of us who are feeling this loss."
Thomann's family is in mourning and released a heartfelt statement to CaringBridge in honor of her.
"Clara loved helping and teaching others. Naturally, she is an organ donor and we are happy to report that her heart, liver, and pancreas have already been accepted for donation. We've been yowling and sobbing on the phone with friends and family, laughing... and thinking about all the lessons Clara taught us."
Many of her students' parents have stepped forward to pay tribute, offering condolences and fond memories from her classroom.
The Thomann family will return to California and plan to hold a memorial service for Clara.
Before returning home, Finn will spread some of her ashes around Greece and Turkey at some of the sites they had hoped to visit together.
"We've been celebrating Clara, hiking to beaches and collecting shells, rocks, and more memories," he said.