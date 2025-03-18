Expecting Mother Impresses at 2025 MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal
The 2025 MEO Curl Pro Portugal
The MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, a professional surfing marquee event, presents a massive challenge for the world’s best men and women at Supertubos. The event’s window runs from March 15-25, 2025. Staged in the small fishing village of Peniche, an impressive sandbar delivers lightening fast barrels that test professional surfing’s elite - including expecting surfer Johanne Defay.
Professional Surfer Johanne Defay
Despite being 16 weeks pregnant, surfer Johanne Defay hasn't missed a beat rocking these big waves in Portugal. As a professional athlete she has dedicated her entire being to surfing, but now looks forward to welcoming a child into the world and the surf. Watchig her perform in Portugal while expecting presents a whole next level.
Representing France at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Defay took home a bronze medal while Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb secured the silver medal and American surfer Caroline Marks clinched the gold medal. 2024 was certainly a big year for Defay as she also stunned viewers and competitors after making the podium at the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal in Peniche, securing the win over legendary surfer Tyler Wright.
With Defay's baby on the way, this surf season looked uncertain. However, seeing her ride the pounding waves at the 2025 MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal event was a breath of fresh air for everyone involved. After a strong performance, she made her way to the quarterfinals but was ultimately defeated by Caroline Marks.
While Defay put up scores of 4.93 and 3.67 for a total of 8.60, they weren't enough to claim the win over Marks who had a final score of 11.10. However, considering that Defay is ''surfing for two,'' it's difficult to view this as a simple defeat — both athletes shined and walked away having experienced success.
''I'm super happy, and I feel so supported here,'' said Defay after her event. ''It's really nice to have my last event in Europe.'' As Defay's due date approaches, it's likely that she will step away from the competition spotlight and make another appearance down the road. For now, it's time for her to focus on the exciting family addition and adjust to parenthood.