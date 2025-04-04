Expeditions Mount Summit Push on Annapurna in Treacherous Conditions
The spring climbing season in the Himalayas has endured a difficult start. The early season features Annapurna I, the 10th highest mountain in the world, standing 8,091 meters (26,545 feet) in the Himalayas of Nepal. Climbing expeditions often choose Annapurna as a warm-up climb for expeditions to more enormous mountains later in the spring, including Mt. Everest and K2. The push to Annapurna’s summit begins today.
Annapurna’s name, derived from Sanskrit, means "Goddess of the Harvests," symbolizing abundance. Despite its name, Annapurna's slopes are unforgiving and dangerous. The mountain's fatality-to-summit ratio of over 30% makes it among the most feared climbs in mountaineering. The mountain’s icy slopes have been abnormally challenging and dangerous this season.
The primary factors for the dire situation center around extensively exposed crevasses and barren icy slopes resulting from a lack of snowpack on the mountain following an arid winter. These conditions make climbing the mountain more difficult and dangerous.
Climbing Teams Begin First Summit Push on Annapurna
The Sherpa team tasked with setting the route with fixed rope, Imagine Nepal, had to abort their efforts a second time near 25,000 feet when they ran out of rope. “We had a very difficult time on Annapurna,” Imagine Nepal’s Mingma G told ExplorersWeb from Base Camp. “I have never seen the mountain in such bad conditions.”
While the lack of snow reduces avalanche risk, it diminishes the climbing faces to sheer ice. This makes setting a route and climbing around huge crevasses and imposing seracs difficult and requires more rope to navigate an unfamiliar route.
“It took us two days to find a way through the icefall above Camp 3,” Mingma G said. “Our team reached 7,600m, tackling many A-shaped crevasses, [but at that point,] they had to abort the summit because of lack of rope. We will try again, and we won’t miss the summit this time,” Mingma G said.
The teams persevered in establishing a route sufficient for a summit push. Multiple expeditions, comprised of over 30 climbers, have made final preparations and will move to the summit today and through the weekend. While the climb remains icy and difficult, the teams must make a move now or move on to other climbs and obligations. Their acclimatization appears adequate as they embark on their summit bids.
Also, it appears that a favorable forecast awaits the climbers. “A light snowfall is expected on Friday, with temperatures dropping as low as -34°C,” 14 Peaks Expedition reported. “After Friday, the weather is expected to improve, with less wind in the following days.” If all goes according to plan teams will begin to reach Annapurna’s summit by Monday, April 7.