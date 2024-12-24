Experience Switzerland's Mountain Beauty on the World's Steepest Cable Car
The lofty peaks of the Swiss Alps attract around 120 million visitors each year with it's natural beauty and a wide range of outdoor activities. Visitors have the opportunity of learning about the history and culture of the country by visiting the picturesque villages throughout the mountain range, including that of Mürren, which is a car-free village. To connect the car-free village to the valley floor of Stechelberg, another nearby village, a spectacular new cable car was created, testing the limits of its passengers' nerves.
Dubbed the Schilthornbahn 20XX Cableway, the cable car takes up to 85 passengers up to the peak of the mountain. Traveling 2,543 feet (775m) into the sky in just four minutes at an incline of 159.4%. In just one hour, the cable car has the capability to transport up to 800 visitors through the mountaintops.
A 159.4% incline is an almost vertical slope that is comparable to the sides of some volcanic craters, making the Schilthornbahn the unofficial steepest tram in the world.
At the top of the peak, you will find several miles of breathtaking Swiss Alp hiking trails as well as "Piz Gloria," a rotating restaurant, famous for its appearance in the 1969 James Bond film, "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." The restaurant offers a glorious panoramic view of the surrounding Burmese Alps all with the comfort of a delicious meal. Visitors can also continue on to the summit of Schilthorn which lies at 9,744 feet (2,970m) above sea level.
Thrill seekers can add a little more risk to their journey by embarking on a via ferrata climbing route down to Grimmelwald village.
Via ferrata is an Italian term that describes a type of climbing that involves cables, ladders, and anchors that assist in scaling steep, exposed mountain faces.
While scaling this particular face, climbers will hang on to a cliff, walk across a tightrope, and travel down stepladders to reach the final destination.
Regardless of whether or not you attempt a via ferrata climb, the Schilthornbahn 20XX as well as the Funifor will give you an unforgettable experience.
In addition to the Schilthornbahn 20XX, Switzerland opened its first Funifor cable car to the public, which connects Mürren to Birg. The launch of each of these cable systems are part of the years-long Schilthonrbahn 20XX Project, a plan to reduce the amount of travel time between Stechelberg, Mürren and Birg. The two cable cars have already reduced the 32 minute travel time down to 22 minutes.
Plans to open an additional track to connect Birg to Schilthorn Peak are set for March 2025, and the entire project is on track to be completed in the spring and summer of 2026.