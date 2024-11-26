Experts Reveal Answers to Most Asked Questions About How To Handle Earthquakes
One of the most devastating natural disasters that people around the world have to deal with is earthquakes. So, it should come as no surprise that there are countries where people are seeking answers on how to deal with them.
Intersec recently did a study about where the most earthquake-centric questions are asked. The Philippines, United States, India, Jamaica, United Kingdom and Australia have the highest volume of questions related to the subject asked on social media based on the data.
All of the questions were answered by experts to offer their expertise to help people be as prepared as possible should they have to live through one.
Naturally, one of the most frequently asked questions is where do earthquakes occur the most often? The Pacific Ring of Fire is where approximately 90 percent of the natural disasters occur.
Going through the Pacific Ocean, countries in the region are impacted the most. Japan, Indonesia, China, Iran and Turkey are the five countries most susceptible to earthquakes.
People were curious as well about whether the natural disasters could be predicted. There have been a ton of improvements and advancements in the technology to learn about seismic patterns, but predicting when they will occur is still not possible.
There is still a lot of randomness to it because of the nature of tectonic plates. What can be detected is the P-waves, less intense seismic activity that will sometimes precede the stronger waves, known as S-waves.
Rapid alerts are sent out so that people can begin taking safety.
As shared in the release, “Japan has pioneered the use of advanced earthquake warning systems, relying on thousands of IoT sensors across the country. These sensors detect seismic activity in real-time, triggering immediate notifications if tremors surpass a certain threshold.”
An extension of the question about predicting when earthquakes will occur is whether or not early warnings and improve preparedness for people. Early Warning Systems are being invested in heavily by countries near the Pacific Rim of Fire to help streamline the process of getting news out.
There were also questions about the different kinds of earthquakes that occur, specifically a megathrust. Occurring at subduction zones, they normally produce magnitudes of 9.0 or higher, which are destructive.
Areas around the Pacific and Indian Oceans are where those unique natural disasters will happen, specifically around the Pacific Ring of Fire.
Last but not least, experts also provided intel on how to improve safety before, during and after the quake hits.
Beforehand, securing any heavy furniture in the house needs to be done so that things don’t move and create more damage. Plan out an evacuation route and make sure that the necessary materials are stocked up in a safe place.
During the event, “Drop, Cover and Hold On” is the motto to live by. Avoid being close to windows or glass and do not move as long as shaking is going on.
After the quake is done, the first thing to do is assess damage and injuries, if there are any. If possible, turn off utilities so that there aren’t hazards created by leaks. If possible, do not go back into damaged buildings because of the risk of danger and instability.
Danger remains high after the event, as there could be aftershocks that create more damage. Avoid downed powerlines and broken water mains as well.
This is where pre-earthquake preparation is important, as emergency supplies are going to be needed for different lengths of time depending on the severity of the situation.