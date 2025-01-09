Explore the 6 Best Cities and Stadiums NFL Fans Should Visit for Game Day
Sports fans love watching their team play at their home fields, but sometimes, traveling to see what other cities and stadiums have to offer can be a once-in-a-lifetime trip.
In the NFL, some franchises set themselves apart when it comes to the stadiums they play in, offering something different that you won’t see elsewhere. A fun city and a good gameday experience can be had pretty much anywhere, but these six places stand out from the rest of the pack.
Here are the six best cities and stadiums for traveling NFL fans to visit for a game.
Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, Louisiana
When the New Orleans Saints are playing well, there may not be a bigger home-field advantage than what they receive at the Ceasars Superdome. A raucous crowd feels even louder inside the dome, making life difficult for the opposing team as they are as passionate as any fanbase in the league.
The party that people can find on Bourbon Street will often time carry into the stadium, creating quite the atmosphere with fans dressing up and embracing the style of New Orleans. If you plan your trip right, you can get a double feature, catching the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA next door at the Smoothie King Center.
Acrisure Stadium; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most historic franchises in the NFL. They have six Super Bowl victories and under Mike Tomlin have never finished under the .500 mark, making them one of the most consistent teams in the NFL.
A sporting holiday can be made with the Pittsburgh Penguins playing nearby during the late fall and winter as well. Another important thing for traveling fans that Pittsburgh offers is middle-of-the-road pricing when it comes to hotels and tickets to the Steelers game. That means more money to spend on the tailgate experience or one of the many bars and restaurants near the stadium.
AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas
Famously dubbed “America’s Team” the Dallas Cowboys are a national draw. They have a huge fan base that loyally follows their team around every season. But, their stadium is a spectacle to behold that every football fan should try and get to at least once.
If you plan your trip correctly, you could see more than one major event at AT&T Stadium, as it hosts a variety of spectacles. Soccer matches, WWE, boxing and concerts are all held there. With the most capacity in the NFL including standing room, tickets and hotels are near the middle when compared to others around the league.
Allegiant Stadium; Las Vegas, Nevada
Sin City, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders since the 2020 season, gave football fans a reason to visit one of the biggest party cities in the country. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, Allegiant Stadium is quickly moving up many people’s NFL stadium must-visit list.
Raiders games are very popular, but not always full of Raiders fans. People who are visiting will make an effort to get to a game for the experience, with several options to enjoy the festivities. The Modelo Tailgate Zone is a popular destination as is the Fan District located in the parking lot between the Luxor Hotel and Casino and Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.
Highmark Stadium; Orchard Park, New York
Depending on what part of the season you go to watch the Buffalo Bills, pack accordingly; that lake-effect snow is no joke as feet of it can be dropped in an instant. Even if it does snow, it is part of one of the most viral experiences around the league.
Bills tailgates are those of legend, with people regularly throwing themselves through tables. Not to mention, Buffalo is one of the best teams in the league, as you are sure to see a good product on the field.
Just over a half hour away from Niagara Falls, an entire trip can be made out of visiting Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Lambeau Field; Green Bay, Wisconsin
The Frozen Tundra, home of the Green Bay Packers, is certainly not for everyone. Freezing temperatures are the norm at Lambeau Field, especially later in the season when they routinely reach the single digits, even going negative.
The oldest stadium still in use, it is a bucket list visit for many football fans who want to experience what the legendary facility has to offer. Johnsonville Tailgate Village is a popular place that is free and open to the public. Stadium tours of Titletown are also available where you can learn about Lambeau and Packers lore.