Explore 8 Stunning Adirondack Hikes Perfect for Adventurers of All Levels
The Adirondack Mountains are one of the most scenic state parks in the United States, offering stunning mountain views and pristine paddling opportunities.
There are 46 mountains over 4,000 feet tall (though some were actually mismeasured and sit just below that 4,000-foot line, but are on the list anyway), offering steep scrambles and intense physical challenges.
But there are veritably endless opportunities to hike in the Adirondacks without hauling yourself up a 4,000-foot mountain. These are some of the best beginner-friendly hikes the Adirondacks have to offer.
1. Mt. Jo
Mt. Jo is a hallmark Adirondack hike for a reason. Located just a few minutes from bustling Lake Placid, this short-and-sweet peak offers stunning panoramic views of the MacIntyre Range and nearby Heart Lake.
Mt. Jo is a 2.4 mile round-trip, offering 750 feet of vertical gain. Beginners can take this hike slow and steady, savoring the view up top and pristine forest on the way there.
2. Cobble Lookout
Cobble Lookout is the perfect hike for beginners, with stunning views of nearby Lake Placid and virtually no vertical gain. The broad summit has plenty of space for enjoying a nice snack or lunch, and the hike is considered great for kids and (leashed, as per park rules) dogs.
This out-and-back trail is 2.4 miles round-trip, with only 240 feet of elevation gain.
3. Hadley Mountain
Hadley Mountain, located in the southern Adirondacks, is great for those looking for a little more vertical gain but not a lot of mileage. At the top, hikers are rewarded with a restored fire tower that is open to the public, offering unparalleled 360 views.
Hadley Mountain is a 3.5-mile round-trip hike, with 1550 feet of elevation gain. Trekking poles may be suitable for this hike to help protect your knees on the descent.
4. Janack's Landing
This hidden gem spot is tucked away in Wanakena, a hamlet in the northern Adirondacks. Janack's Landing is a campsite filled with history, offering beautiful views beneath towering trees.
The hike to Janack's Landing is 6 miles roundtrip, with 260 feet of elevation gain overall. Those seeking a bigger trip can tack on nearby Cat Mountain for an additional 4.5 miles and 760 feet of vert.
5. Balanced Rocks
The trailhead for Balanced Rocks is just across the street from the one for Cascade Mountain, but unlike Cascade, Balanced Rocks is typically pretty quite.
With impressive views after a short climb, Balanced Rocks is the perfect hike for those looking for a big mountain feel without the crowds.
The round-trip hike to and from Balanced Rocks is 2.8 miles and just under 1000 feet of elevation gain and loss.
6. Coney Mountain
Located in Tupper Lake, Coney Mountain is one of the three mountains that made up the Tupper Triad. It offers 360 views of the surrounding peaks and lakes, and the climb is short and sweet.
This hike comes in at 2 miles round-trip with 570 feet of vertical gain and loss. If you're feeling bold, tack on Mount Arab and Goodman Mountain to earn your Tupper Triad patch!
7. Copperas Pond
Copperas Pond can be accessed in multiple ways, but the most scenic route is from the southern trailhead. Hike past Owen Pond, and even venture out to Winch Pond if you want another astounding watery view.
The out-and-back hike from the southern trailhead (including the spur trail to Winch Pond) is 3.25 miles with 550 feet of elevation gain and loss, all gradual and undulating. Enjoy an afternoon of swimming or relaxing at the lean-to campsite (or even stay overnight, if you'd like!)
8. Blue Mountain
Located in Long Lake, Blue Mountain is a more arduous hike, but with a worthwhile reward. Atop the 3,750' peak is a decomissioned fire tower for you to climb and enjoy 360-degree views.
The out-and-back trip to Blue Mountain is 4 miles, with just over 1600 feet of elevation gain and loss. This can be a tough hike for beginners, but the steady incline and lack of scrambling makes it very manageable if you take your time.