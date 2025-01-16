Explore Dog-Friendly Lodging Options in Mountain Destinations
Taking your fur family member on a ski vacation is getting easier as more places cater to the four legged growth segment. Hotels, and lodges, should all be tuned into the sports dog category as this is one of the fastest growing markets for dog-gone good business and leisure travel.
The good news is that many mountain hotels and lodges have been pet friendly for a very long time, and that has been driven mostly by their employees, as those who live in mountain ski towns, love dogs.
Places where dogs rule.
Pampered Pooch. Limelight Sun Valley, Ketchum, Idaho
This place has dog love down, every step of the way, from a welcome pet bed, bowl for chow, and biscuits with every step in the great room. Don’t miss the nightly apres ski pet stroll in the lobby bar, as you enjoy happy hour, your pet can see other fur friends at every table. BTW the humans will love this place, nicely kitted out rooms, outdoor hot tubs, and nicely set up work out gym, highly unlikely that you will use it though as there is so much to do here.
Hair raising! Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Golden, BC
One of the least known must go places, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, offers the most chute skiing in North America, this is the place to challenge yourself. Fido-friendly stays are available at the condo lodges, Glacier and Mountaineer, which are located steps from the Gondola in the base area of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.
Tail Trails. Trickle Creek Lodge, Kimberley, BC
One of the best places to get fido fat biking, with tons of trails winter groomed and ready to roll on. But don’t stop there, as you hit the groomers of Kimberley Alpine Resort in the morning, stride the night lit cross country trails at the Kimberley Nordic Centre, and then if you still have gas in your tank, fat bike to town, and crush of the fine craft beer, brewed locally at either Over Time Beer Works, or Grist and Mash Brewery.
Kick and glide. LOGE Glacier, Montana
Cross country ski from your door more than 20 miles of groomed trails and choose from lodge rooms, cabin and or classic caboose at the newly renovated LOGE on the edge of Glacier National Park.
Kootenay Time. Josie Hotel, Red Mountain, Rossland, BC
Stay slope-side, Josie Hotel, right in the heart of the new village at Red Mountain Resort, and enjoy the luxury touches. Don’t miss the dining experience and the after ski sauna, soothing those happy ski muscles.
Powder Pack - ski the Powder Highway at your own pace
Go at your own pace. Karma Campervans, pick up your own dog friendly rig in Calgary, Alberta and ski the Powder Highway at your own pace, and challenge yourself to do the Big Snow Loop, hitting up Golden, Revelstoke, Nelson, Fernie, and Kimberley.
Dog Gone Good Gear to have:
RUX up. Never heard of RUX? Dog lovers, this is the all in one storage system to get stuff, leashes, toys, food, bowls and any gear you may want for you and your dog to enjoy outdoor adventures together.
Rab Khroma Diffract Insulated Ski Jacket, is perfect for keeping you warm during your backcountry tours with your pup on those colder days.
Traction, comfort and most importantly support, Scarpa Rush TRK GTX, does all that and keeps you upright when fido is pulling, even on your toughest winter dog hikes.